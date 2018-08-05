“There’s a lot of human material in the Quarter for a writer,” proclaims the young vagabond writer at the center of Tennessee Williams’ “Vieux Carré.”
That character, of course, is a stand-in for Williams himself, who arrived in New Orleans in 1938 and roomed at a cheap boarding house at 722 Toulouse St. Williams’ first stint in New Orleans, the city he would later call “his spiritual home,” lasted only a few months, but the people and places of the French Quarter made an indelible impression, and he revisited those early days in the 1977 autobiographical play “Vieux Carré.”
In a new production directed by Beau Bratcher and presented by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans (through Aug. 25 at the Marigny Opera House), “Vieux Carré” boasts a finely polished staging and lots of well-earned laughs, though it stops just short of really digging deep into the danger and desperation of the play’s namesake neighborhood.
The Writer, having just arrived from St. Louis, serves as a tour guide of sorts, giving audiences an entry point into the down-and-out bohemia of the Quarter. His struggle to make ends meet is more of a premise than a fully developed plot, but that premise anchors the stories of the characters in his orbit.
As The Writer, Jake Bartush manages the tricky balancing act of portraying the soul-searching wanderer while also making plenty of room for the colorful cast of characters caught in Williams’ familiar tangle of romance and realism.
Mrs. Wire (Tracey E. Collins) runs the boarding house with a firm hand and a sharp tongue, alongside her oft put-upon help, Nursie (LaKesha Glover). A pair of malnourished spinsters clinging to their past glory, Miss Carrie and Miss Mary Maude are secondary characters, but the memorable performances by Janet Shea and Adella Gautier mine both the comedy and tragedy of their situation.
As Nightingale, an aging gay painter yearning for affection, Kyle Daigrepont nearly steals the show with a portrayal that’s equal parts sarcastic and sympathetic, sensitive and salacious.
A crash of violence pervades the volatile relationship between strip show barker Tye (Levi Hood) and Jane (Megan Whittle), a mannerly young woman stuck in a desperate station.
The scenic design by Dustin Gibson effectively reveals the action in the rooming house with a multitiered playing area that offers width and depth, allowing for multiple characters in multiple “rooms” without ever feeling crowded or confused.
Bratcher’s direction makes the most of the well-designed set, as the comings and goings of the lively tenants create a dynamic and engaging spectacle of chaotic French Quarter living.
Williams’ writing in “Vieux Carré” is clear and sharp, loaded with humor and pathos, and mostly absent the heavy-handed self-indulgence that marks some of his later plays. The first act of the show sails by, buoyed by wit, compassion and strong performances.
The sluggish second act is less successful, as the jokes dry up and the characters are left to face the true nature of their situations. Rather than embracing the darkness and danger with an urgent immediacy, the emotional energy of the second act — particularly the blowup between Tye and Jane — is held at arm’s length, played more as a one-note maudlin melodrama punctuated by the incessant tinkle of a romantic piano tune.
“Vieux Carré” kicks off the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company’s new season in the spirit of the city’s tricentennial celebration. The company's 2018-2019 offerings highlight some of Williams’ lesser-known New Orleans plays, and “Vieux Carré” is a lively reminder of where it all began for America’s greatest playwright.
The play holds up as both a vision of 1930s New Orleans and as a testament to the city’s enduringly eccentric and still-vibrant old square.
"Vieux Carré”
WHEN: Through Aug. 25
WHERE: The Marigny Opera House
725 St. Ferdinand St.
TICKETS: $28
INFO: twtheatrenola.com or (504) 264-2580