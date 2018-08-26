If there’s any question that New Orleans has one of the most radically vibrant, diverse and flat-out outrageous queer art scenes in the country, look no further than a group show at the Oleander Gallery, 1000 Royal St. in the French Quarter this weekend.
Curated by New Orleans-based superstar street artist Hugo Gyrl and photographer Chris Bernsten, “Brief Interruptions” includes works by a dozen emerging artists, including Lorna Williams’ extraordinary mechanical assemblages and Natalie Woodlock’s dreamy fabric portraits.
It’s part of a larger weekend project benefiting BreakOUT, described as “an organization that seeks to end the criminalization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth to build a safer and more just New Orleans.” Admission to the opening Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. is free. The exhibition will be on view until Oct. 3. -- John D'Addario