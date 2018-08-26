Brief Interruptions Chris Berntsen
Photo by Chris Bernsten, 'Just Beyond,' courtesy of the artist

If there’s any question that New Orleans has one of the most radically vibrant, diverse and flat-out outrageous queer art scenes in the country, look no further than a group show at the Oleander Gallery, 1000 Royal St. in the French Quarter this weekend.

Curated by New Orleans-based superstar street artist Hugo Gyrl and photographer Chris Bernsten, “Brief Interruptions” includes works by a dozen emerging artists, including Lorna Williams’ extraordinary mechanical assemblages and Natalie Woodlock’s dreamy fabric portraits.

It’s part of a larger weekend project benefiting BreakOUT, described as “an organization that seeks to end the criminalization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth to build a safer and more just New Orleans.” Admission to the opening Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. is free. The exhibition will be on view until Oct. 3. -- John D'Addario

