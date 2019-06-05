When Henry Ford was looking for a place to assemble Model Ts back in the 1920s, he had efficiency on his mind. Why assemble identical parts for cars in Detroit, then pay to ship them all over the nation? When he decided to build regional assembly pants instead, he went looking for large pieces of land, preferably well served by rail and a river, and close to a major metropolitan area.

“And that is how the Ford Assembly Plant landed on the riverfront in Arabi,” said Sidney Torres Sr., who recently acquired the dormant plant on 27 riverfront acres. “I like the creativity that he demonstrated. My goal is to develop the place so that it again serves as an economic engine for Arabi, St. Bernard and Orleans Parish, too.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

From 1923 to 1933, the plant churned out as many as 300 cars a day, many destined for export to Central and South America. About 1,000 people worked in the factory at its peak. After manufacturing ended, the site was used as a warehouse for the U.S. Army, a Ford dealership and a freight storage facility.

Creativity means a lot to Torres, as was evident recently when he hosted an event at the old plant celebrating the parish-sponsored neighborhood redevelopment program, “Sold on St. Bernard.”

Visitors loosened their neckties and gulped cold drinks, since the vast building is not air-conditioned. But if the 225,000-square-foot plant felt a bit warm, that did not interfere with the enthusiasm of those who came out to get their first look at the place and to have their photos taken with a Model T brought in for the occasion.

Torres sees the building developing into an artistic hub of sorts, where creative people can congregate and share ideas. One element will be an expansion of the Ranch Film Studio that Torres built on Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. According to a prospectus seeking investors, the plant might be suitable for Hollywood studios and large production companies, the tech industry, esports and convention and event planners.

Torres said he wants to include an event or performance space and places for artists to work.

“I want to see it become a center for any number of creative industries,” Torres said.

This is music to the ears of Bob Tannen and Jeanne Nathan, local artists who have worked through The Creative Alliance of New Orleans to ensure that the area's many “creatives” play a leading role in economic development.

Nathan has created a pop-up art gallery that takes up about 2,000 square feet of the huge space. Work is for sale there by local artists, including Errol Barron, Jackie Bishop, Tina Freeman, Mitchell Gaudet and Sandra Pulitzer.

“We would love to be able to be open daily, but for now, we plan to open the second Saturday of every month, when the galleries along the St. Claude corridor host art openings,” Nathan said.

The factory was designed by Albert Kahn, who drew up so many auto plants that he became known as the “architect of Detroit.” Kahn's creative use of steel reinforced concrete made it possible to span more space and therefore to use fewer supports, an ideal condition for the assembly floor.

Can't see video below? Click here.

It also lends itself to Torres' big vision for the place as a “sustainable hub for the creative industries.”

“I know how the creatives make a community better and play a big role in the economy, wherever they go," Torres said. "We want that to happen here and for this place to be a sustainable venue, a permanent part of the community."

+5 St. Bernard welcomes new homebuyers priced out of New Orleans After a year of looking in New Orleans, Gino Ray's search for a first home led someplace he wasn't expecting — St. Bernard Parish.

+11 Chic of Arabi: Modern design, vintage wood and a new start in St. Bernard Parish A corner of Arabi on Bayou Bienvenue was abuzz last Sunday as people came and went at LaGraize Builders’ “Neo-Cottages,” open during the 2017 …