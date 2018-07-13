Allons Enfants! The BASTILLE DAY FÊTE has music, dancing, food, films puppets and more in a celebration of the storming of the French prison that marked a turning point in that nation's revolution. 6 p.m. Friday, New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. $5, members free. (504) 658-4100. noma.org.
Spanish flair fills the streets for EL ENCIERRO — THE RUNNING OF THE BULLS on Saturday, an homage to the Pamplona event with "rollerbulls," female roller derby skaters, and runners in white, with red cloth at the waist and neck. $25 and up. 7:15 a.m. procession, 8 a.m. run, Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. nolabulls.com.
New Orleans Tricentennial and Illinois's Bicentennial merge for TWO LEVEES — A COLLABORATIVE BEER RELEASE on Saturday with information on the brew, snacks and more. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Panel at 2:30 p.m. (504) 267-7490. natfab.org.