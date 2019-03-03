Why is “Hamilton” so hot?
There’s no simple explanation for the show’s swift ascent from a buzz-worthy off-Broadway opening in 2015 to bona fide pop culture phenomenon, but “Hamilton” has undoubtedly struck a chord, achieving a level of international success rarely experienced in musical theater.
When the latest touring production of “Hamilton” rolls into New Orleans next week (March 12-31 at the Saenger Theater), local audiences can finally see for themselves what all the fuss is about.
According to Sam Voisin, general manager of the Saenger Theater, landing a local run of “Hamilton” was no small feat.
“After many years of discussions and long-range planning, the producers of ‘Hamilton’ put their trust in our team to host Broadway’s most successful hit of the decade,” said Voisin.
Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an orphan from the Caribbean who joined the American Revolution in New York. He rose through the ranks of the burgeoning U.S. government until famously meeting his demise in a duel with political adversary Aaron Burr.
“Hamilton” broke new ground by embracing hip-hop and R&B, a rarity on Broadway. The show’s unconventional casting featured actors of color playing colonial characters, including Miranda, the son of Puerto Rican immigrants, in the title role. The show gave new life to an old story, invigorating young theater audiences and attracting new fans to the Great Not-So-White Way.
The awards rolled in: 11 Tonys, a Grammy for the cast album, and a Pulitzer Prize for Miranda. Ticket prices soared, particularly on the secondary market, and the nightly lottery for a limited number of $10 tickets evolved into an event on its own, featuring appearances and performances by cast members.
Demand for “Hamilton” remains high, with productions currently running in New York, Chicago and London, and two national touring companies crisscrossing the country.
“The popularity of Hamilton is far reaching,” explained Voisin, extending beyond just the theater. In New Orleans, Voisin expects the show “will levy a significant economic impact to the city, as it is a regionwide draw. Many theater patrons will also book hotel rooms, eat in restaurants, shop at local businesses and make an entire weekend out of it.”
Despite its rampant popularity, “Hamilton” isn’t immune to backlash. Trump supporters called for a boycott when the cast directly addressed then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence from the stage after a fall 2016 performance.
On the other side, writer and activist Ishmael Reed, himself a Pulitzer nominee, recently unveiled his play “The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda,” which calls out the “Hamilton” scribe for ignoring issues of slavery and Native American genocide in his retelling of history.
And then there’s those sky-high ticket prices, which critics say limit access to the all-American tale, favoring privileged theatergoers over the young, scrappy audiences that supported the show from the beginning.
When tickets to the New Orleans engagement went on sale, prices ranged from $70 to $195. Now, some of those tickets are being sold on the secondary market for upwards of $300. Fortunately, the practice of a nightly lottery has carried over to the touring production, with 40 orchestra-level seats for $10 each up for grabs before each production at the Saenger.
The popularity of “Hamilton” has rippled throughout the entertainment world, bringing new attention not just to the show itself, but to the arts world in general. Voisin expects “Hamilton” to have a similar impact locally.
“There has not been a show like Hamilton that has created this much excitement and interest,” said Voisin. “New Orleans is on the verge of attracting even more high-end cultural and art productions, fueled by the excitement and interest in world-class shows such as ‘Hamilton.’”
*********************
HAMILTON
WHEN: March 12-31
WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St.
TICKETS: Sold out, but additional tickets may be made available. Some tickets available from resellers, and a limited number of discount tickets will be made available by lottery.
INFO: www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com or (800) 982-2787