Four dance events will come to the stage of the Marigny Opera House as the Marigny Opera Ballet announced the lineup for its 2019-20 season.
The 10-member resident company will open its sixth season on Oct. 4 with the premiere of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” adapted from the Shakespeare play and choreographed by Derwin May. An original score by composer Tucker Fuller for orchestra and a women’s chorus under the direction of Meg Frazier will accompany the dancers.
On Dec. 6-8, MOB will perform its annual “Christmas Dances” program with a Big Easy Award-winning original piece from Diogo de Lima (“Aguas de Dezembro”), accompanied by the music of pianist Larry Sieberth, and a premiere of “Sacred Harp,” based on colonial American Christmas music by resident dancer/choreographer Kellis McSparren Oldenburg.
For its third program of the season, the company will present Paul Taylor’s 1962 masterpiece, “Aureole,” on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, accompanied by the New Resonance Orchestra. Company member Gretchen Erickson will also premiere a new work on the same bill.
Closing out the season on March 27-29, MOB will reprise its original, Big Easy Award-winning “Follies of 1915” that premiered in 2018. The New Leviathan Oriental Foxtrot Orchestra will perform.
Concurrent with the season announcement, Dave Hurlbert, co-founder and executive director of the MOH, also unveiled details on a major partnership with one of New Orleans’ pre-eminent dance academies, Live Oak Dance. “With the agreement we just signed, Live Oak becomes the official school of the Marigny Opera Ballet,” Hurlbert said.
The agreement formalizes the relationship that already existed between MOB and Live Oak’s founder and director, Jarina Carvalho, who has served as ballet master for MOB during the past two seasons and will return in that capacity during the 2019-20 Season.
“We plan to become actively involved with the school in the coming seasons,” he added, hinting at the possibility of producing a New Orleans-themed “Nutcracker” in 2020.
Marigny Opera Ballet
2019-20 Season
Oct. 4-6: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Dec. 6-8: “Christmas Dances”
Jan. 31-Feb. 2: Paul Taylor’s “Aureole”
March 27-29: “Follies of 1915”