Tennessee Williams’ 1958 play “Suddenly Last Summer” is book-ended by a pair of dramatic monologues.

In the first, Violet Venable, an aging Garden District socialite, recalls a trip with her adult son Sebastian, a middling poet, to the Galapagos Islands where the pair witnessed hatchling sea turtles scurrying to the sea, swarmed by predators.

Later, Sebastian's cousin Catharine recounts the poet’s tragic death, which occurred “suddenly last summer” on another exotic trip. The veracity of Catharine’s scandalous story is in doubt, and Violet has enlisted a lobotomist to hush the girl’s wild rumors, if necessary.

Both women’s tales are violent and terrifying, told with heartfelt sadness and imbued with a sense of wide-eyed spirituality ranging from serenity to fervor.

In other words, like many Tennessee Williams scripts, “Suddenly Last Summer” is a tangle of conflicting moral convictions where dualities — like truth and fantasy, desire and disgust — are not opposite forces, but individual fragments cradled together as part of a whole human existence.

Presented by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans (through April 13 at Loyola University’s Lower Depths Theater), “Suddenly Last Summer” is a well-balanced production directed by Augustin J. Correro that toes the line between drama and melodrama, making room for the taut family narrative to swell, intensify and finally explode.

As Violet, Gwendolyne Foxworth plays a familiar type, a polished Uptown matriarch, though her performance evolves to reveal a frightening ugly streak fueled by pain and loss.

Likewise, Elizabeth McCoy as Catharine instills the brash mental patient with shades of fear and regret, giving the character a glint of vulnerability that softens her high-volume hysterics.

Comic relief is provided by way of Catharine’s mother and brother (Lin Gathright and Jay Canova), a pair of needy scoundrels concerned only with their inheritance.

Matthew Raetz as Dr. Sugar is a questionable casting choice. Young and handsome with blonde highlights and an occasionally dull delivery, Raetz doesn’t exactly embody an ambitious brain surgeon, but he does muster the shaky courage required to deliver the play’s memorable final line.

“Suddenly Last Summer” kicks off the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company’s newly announced residency at Loyola University. With past performances in churches, bars and other makeshift performance spaces, the Lower Depths Theater at Loyola provides an opportunity for improved production values.

The effective, understated set by Ken Thompson features rows of French windows struggling to contain a wild overgrowth of decaying palms. Lighting by Eduardo M. Ramirez Kortright includes garish hues of green and red that lend a supernatural effect to the garden setting.

Tension is heightened by Nick Shackleford’s sound design, which combines chirps of nature with minor-key industrial whirring and clanging.

The one-act play, performed in 90 minutes with no intermission, isn’t propelled by twists and turns (the plot and premise are clearly conveyed early in the play), but instead relies on tight direction and solid performances to deliver Williams’ dark, sordid tale.

'Suddenly Last Summer'

WHEN: Through April 13

WHERE: The Lower Depths Theater at Loyola University, 6301 St. Charles Ave.

TICKETS: $28/$15 students

INFO: (504) 264-2580; twtheatrenola.com