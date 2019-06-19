Headliners at the Jazz and Heritage Festival's CAJUN-ZYDECO FEST include the Lost Bayou Ramblers Saturday and Dwayne Dopsie Sunday at Louis Armstrong Park. Free.
It's a POLLINATION CELEBRATION at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., with educational chats and activities with entomology staff. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org, 11 a.m. Saturday. By admission.
Join the French American Chamber of Commerce for the SUMMER WINE FESTIVAL, celebrating white wines from France with live music, Gallic bites and an auction. The group promotes trade between the Gulf Coast and France. 7 p.m. Saturday at Canal Place. $50 and up. www.facc-gc.com/