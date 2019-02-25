On any list of famous Supreme Court rulings, Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 case that resulted in the “separate but equal” ruling, appears near the top.

In his fascinating new book, “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation,” Steven Luxenberg studies the long run-up to that case, all the way back to the first segregated railroad cars, then through slavery and the Civil War to Reconstruction. Racial separation was the norm, and the long struggle against its remnants goes on today.

Book Signing Steve Luxenberg discusses and signs “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation" with Greg Osborn WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 26) WHERE: New Orleans Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.

“I like to get to the bottom of things," said Luxenberg, a senior editor at The Washington Post. "When I was at the Post, I frequently edited stories in which race was a component. I didn’t understand the roots of racial separation.”

+12 Freedom Readers: Libraries were an early, strategic target in the battle for civil rights In the long struggle for civil rights, we’ve all heard of the bridge at Selma, the bus boycott in Montgomery — but what about libraries?

So, encouraged by friends and knowledgeable historians, he began more than five years of research and writing as he plumbed that history in “Separate.”

He was encouraged along the way by his Harvard classmate Walter Isaacson, who told him, “Have the confidence to tell it.” Isaacson also endorsed his choice of subject, calling the case “a knife that cleaved America.”

Four key figures dominate the story: Supreme Court Justice Henry Billings Brown, who wrote the ruling; Supreme Court Justice John Harlan, of Kentucky, who wrote the dissent; Albion Tourgée, a lawyer, popular author and newspaper columnist who worked on the suit; and Louis Martinet, the lawyer and newspaper editor who led the Comité des Citoyens and the New Orleans resistance.

Luxenberg’s vivid, descriptive prose makes his characters come alive, makes the insult of racial separation visceral. Despite the known outcome, the story is riveting in all its human dimensions.

We feel Frederick Douglass’ indignation and resistance at being asked to move to a different rail car, the outrage of the free people of color who are still struggling for equal rights, the tension of the long wait for the case to be heard, the sorrow and bitterness of Louis Martinet when he visits the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and sees no celebration of African-Americans’ contributions.

+4 Want to learn New Orleans' history? New city guide on natural environment, architectural masterpieces can help For landscape architect Lake Douglas and architectural historian Karen Kingsley, writing a book together served as a salute to the city of New…

As Martinet tells Tourgée, “You don’t know what that feeling is, Judge. You may imagine it, but you have never experienced it — knowing that you are a free man and yet not allowed to enjoy a free man’s liberty, rights, and privileges unless you stake your life every time you try it.”

“I was intimidated about coming to New Orleans. It’s a city in love with itself and it celebrates its history. And New Orleans is as much a character in the book as anyone,” Luxenberg said. He especially acknowledged Greg Osborn, of the New Orleans Public Library; Osborn is also a Plessy descendant. “Greg is probably acknowledged in more books than anyone in New Orleans,” Luxenberg added.

Luxenberg had one of his best moments in the Massachusetts State Archives. “There’s nothing like holding primary source documents in your hands. And I got to hold a petition the abolitionist group had written to the Massachusetts legislature, and among the 1,000 names were Frederick Douglass, Wendell Phillips and William Henry Garrison.

"It was in an envelope maybe 6 by 3 inches, and they unfolded it and kept unfolding it until it was 14 feet long. And I looked at those names and I thought, ‘Wow! These were the fruits of an organization of advocacy.’”

“I understand why people talk about reparations,” Luxenberg said. “Now I know where it’s coming from. We’ve been denying people of color opportunity and fairness in a country that’s known for those ideals.

“Once, years ago, I was on a boat trip in Russia with different people, and we were talking about our national identities. Understand, we were just spitballin’ during happy hour. A Russian said that they believe in the Big Man theory — that someone like Lenin or Stalin will come along and save us.

"And I said I thought that fairness was our national identity. And the person from the Netherlands said that community was their national value, that because they didn’t have it, the Nazis took over their country and now it’s a priority,” Luxenberg said.

“But I keep coming back to that idea of basic fairness. These incidents continue to come back — Trayvon Martin, Ferguson, (Missouri) blackface in Virginia. ... We can’t stop thinking and talking about race, and it’s both sad and good.”

************************

Book Signing

Steve Luxenberg discusses and signs “Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America’s Journey from Slavery to Segregation" with Greg Osborn

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 26)

WHERE: New Orleans Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.