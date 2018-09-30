Sunday
Karen Celestan and Eric Waters.^ New Orleans Public Library~, main branch, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — Author Celestan and photographer Waters are joined by Social, Aid and Pleasure Club members, plus the 21st Century Brass Band to celebrate African-American second line culture and the book "Freedom’s Dance — Social, Aid and Pleasure Clubs in New Orleans." nolalibrary.org. Free admission. 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Martin Fletcher.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Emmy Award-winning author presents his novel "The Promised Land," a devastating love triangle set to the founding of the State of Israel, at the Jewish Community Center. octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m.
Thursday
Lake Douglas.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author of "Buildings of New Orleans" discusses the book and the unique architectural style of the city. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Tena Clark.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The Grammy-winning producer and author signs her memoir "Southern Discomfort," a story of coming of age in the Civil Rights era. gardendistrictbookshop.com 6 p.m.
Friday
Erin and Ben Napier.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The television renovation couple discuss their book about their behind-the-scenes life. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Saturday
Sarah Cotton.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The illustrator discusses and signs "Jackson Sundown — Native American Bronco Buster," the story of the trick rider now in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Alex Beard.^ Alex Beard Studio~, 3926 Magazine St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King — A Tale From the Watering Hole." octaviabooks.com. 5 p.m.
Leslie Zemeckis.^ Fleurty Girl~, 3137 Magazine St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Feuding Fan Dancers — Faith Bacon, Sally Rand and the Golden Age of the Showgirl." fleurtygirl.com. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Oct. 9
Dacre Stoker and J. D. Barker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The duo offers a multimedia presentation about the research and writing of "Dracul," including Bram Stoker's personal notes. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Panel discussion.^ New Orleans Public Library, Mid-City branch~, 4140 Canal St.~ — Contributing authors discuss "Gateway to New Orleans: Bayou St. John 1708-2018" about the waterway's impact on the city. nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Oct. 10
Sandra Bolzenius.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents "Glory in Their Spirit: How Four Black Women Took on the Army During World War II" about the African American WACs and their quest for equality. nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Alex Beard.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King." octaviabooks.com. 5 p.m.
Aaron Mahnke.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author reads and signs his book "The World of Lore: Dreadful Places" about spots where human evil has left a mark, some rare, others infamous. gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 11
Bill Loehfelm, Barry Morgan and Erica Spindler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their thrillers, including "Let the Devil Out" by Loehfelm, "Habana Intrigue" by Morgan and "Fallen Five" by Spindler. jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
Erin Entrada Kelly.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — The author discusses and signs her books for middle school students, including her latest "You Go First." sttammanylibrary.org. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Brandi Perry.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "Splintered," a New Orleans-based tale about an alcoholic in a haunted mansion to disprove the rumors. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 2 p.m.
Oct. 16
Apricot Irving.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Lavinia Spalding, discusses her book "The Gospel of Trees," growing up as the daughter of a missionary in Haiti. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
Kiese Laynom.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, discusses "Heavy: An American Memoir," the work about growing up a hardheaded black son to a brilliant black mother in Jackson, Miss. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 19
Robert L. Bob Livingston Jr..^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The former congressman and speaker-elect of the House of Representatives discusses his memoir. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 21
Erin Entrada Kelly.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — The Newberry Medal Award winner and author of "You Go First" will discuss her books. Free admission. sttammanylibrary.org. 7 p.m.
Oct. 23
Michael Allen Zell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Anne Boyd Rioux.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses her latest book "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters." jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 24
Rien Fertel.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "The Drive-By Truckers' Southern Rock Opera," focused on two bands, the fictional Betamax Guillotine and the Southern rock gods Lynyrd Skynyrd. gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 25
Poppy Tooker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Pascal's Manale Cookbook: a Family Tradition'' and the restaurant provides samples. gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Michael Allen Zell.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The author releases "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Oct. 27
Marita Woywod Crandle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expwy., Harvey~ — The author signs her book "New Orleans Vampires: History and Legend." barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Jon Padgett.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author offers nightmarish reading for the season, including works from his short horror collection "The Secret of Ventriloquism." nolalibrary.org. 7 p.m.