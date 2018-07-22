Sunday
"WALKING RADDY — THE BABY DOLLS OF NEW ORLEANS": 2 p.m., Xavier University, 1 Drexel Drive, New Orleans. Editor Kim Vaz-Deville launches the book about the groups, with part of the proceeds to benefit One Book One New Orleans, with Arsene DeLay and Margie Perez performing. (504) 486-7411.
Tuesday
"DENMARK VESEY'S GARDEN — SLAVERY AND MEMORY IN THE CRADLE OF THE CONFEDERACY": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Ethan J. and Blain Roberts discuss and sign their book about two rival memories from the Civil War all the way to contemporary times. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Saturday
"WALKING THROUGH THE VALLEY": noon, Barnes & Noble, Premier Center II, 3414 Highway 190, Suite 10, Mandeville. Walter Mixon signs his inspirational work. (985) 626-8884. barnesandnoble.com.
July 31
"OSS OPERATION BLACK MAIL — ONE WOMAN'S COVERT WAR AGAINST THE IMPERIAL JAPANESE ARMY": 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Ann Todd presents and signs her book about Elizabeth "Betty" P. McIntosh and her psychological work in China, Burma and India. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. nationalww2museum.org.
"CONNECTED, INC.": 6 p.m., Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., New Orleans. Deborah Dixon discusses and signs her novel about a tech CEO who must make peace with his past and new future before his digital network is turned against him. nextdoor.com/events/la/new-orleans/connected-inc-book-launch-and-signing-2264219.
August 2
"GATEWAY TO NEW ORLEANS — BAYOU ST. JOHN, 1708-2018": 5:30 p.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. Local authors will be on hand to present and sign the Louisiana Landmarks Society's book about the history and architecture of the Faubourg St. John. Part of Vino on the Bayou. $10, includes wine tickets and appetizers or free for members, with book purchase. (504) 482-0312. louisianalandmarks.org.
August 6
"THE WRONG HEAVEN": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Amy Bonnaffons discusses and signs her book of stories that straddles the line between the real and fantastical. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
August 7
"WAITING FOR YOU AT MIDNIGHT": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Vicki Salloum reads and signs her book about a widow who keeps a journal of her search for someone to take her late husband's place. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
August 9
"WORLD CUP FEVER": 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Stephen Rea discusses and signs his book about the soccer tournament, the stars and the games. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.
August 15
"ADVOCATING OVERLORD — THE D-DAY STRATEGY AND THE ATOMIC BOMB": 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Philip Padgett discusses his book about the year preceding the landing with Dr. Rob Citino of the museum. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. nationalww2museum.org.