Tuesday
Diane C. McPhail.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "The Abolitionist's Daughter." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Nigel Hamilton.^ The National WWII Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author discusses his book "War and Peace: FDR's Final Odyssey: D-Day to Yalta, 1943-1945," with a reception at 5 p.m. and signing following. 6 p.m.
S.A. Lelchuk.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs the book "Save Me From Dangerous Men." www.octaviabooks.com 6 p.m.
Thursday
Ingrid Green Adams, Vivian Collins and Hilda Miller.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Three local authors discuss their new books, including "Is There a Doctor in the House?," "Why Not a Woman?" and "Loving Someone Behind Bars," respectively. www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m.
Friday
G. Leighton Ciravolo.^ McDonoghville Cemetery~, 520 Hancock St., Gretna~ — The author signs and discusses his book, "The Legacy of John McDonogh." www.johnmcdonogh.com 9:45 a.m.
May 14
Chris Peña.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author discusses his latest book about the 1903 murder of a New Orleans district attorney, "Death Over a Diamond Stud." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m.
May 12
Casey Cep.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud and the Last Trial of Harper Lee." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com 2 p.m.
May 16
Alex Kershaw.^ The National WWII Museum, Louisiana Memorial Pavilion~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents "The First Wave: The D-Day Warriors Who Led the Way to Victory in World War II," with a reception, presentation and the signing following. www.nationalww2museum.org 5 p.m.
Allison Levy.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "House of Secrets: Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
May 18
R.J. Lee.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 U.S. 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs the book "Grand Slam Murders." www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon.
Casey Willems.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author reads from his new book "On the Bayou: A Young Dutch Hero's Adventures in Louisiana" for STEAM Saturdays at the library. www.nolalibrary.org. 1 p.m.
Whitney Stewart.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "What Do You Celebrate?: Holidays and Festivals Around the World." www.barnesandnoble.com 2 p.m.
May 19
Poetry Guide.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — Editors Catharine Savage Brosman and Olivia McNeely Pass and contributors Darrell Bourque, Ava Leavell Haymon, Julie Kane and William Lavender discuss and sign their book, "Louisiana Poets: A Literary Guide." 2 p.m.
May 21
Kris Waldherr.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "The Lost History of Dreams" in conversation with Terry Lynn Thomas. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com 6 p.m.
May 22
Rory O'Neill Schmitt and Rosary Hartel O'Neill.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their new book, "New Orleans Voodoo, a Cultural History." www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m.
Ani DiFranco.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author, in conversation with Gwen Thompkins, discusses and signs her book "No Walls and the Recurring Dream: A Memoir." Tickets required and come with a copy of the book at the event. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com 7 p.m.
May 29
Candice Proctor, Michael Allen Zell.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The authors discuss their new books, "Who Slays the Wicked: A Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery," and "City Krystal Soulman," respectively. www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m.
May 30
Bryan Camp.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Gather The Fortunes: A Crescent City Novel." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com 6 p.m.
May 31
David Mizejewski.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs the book, "Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife." www.barnesandnoble.com 7 p.m.
June 6
Martin Walker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com 6 p.m. Thursday.