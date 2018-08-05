Monday
"THE WRONG HEAVEN": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Amy Bonnaffons discusses and signs her book of stories that straddles the line between the real and fantastical. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Tuesday
"WAITING FOR YOU AT MIDNIGHT": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Vicki Salloum reads and signs her book about a widow who keeps a journal of her search for someone to take her late husband's place. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Thursday
"WORLD CUP FEVER": 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Stephen Rea discusses and signs his book about the soccer tournament, the stars and the games. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.
August 14
"EUROPA MY MIRROR": 6:30 p.m., Cita Dennis Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave., New Orleans. Organist and inventor Quintron reads from his book that pays tribute to the perilous world of devoted musical road-dawgs. Illustrator Miss Pussycat (Panacea Theriac) will attend. (504) 596-3113. nolalibrary.org.
August 15
"ADVOCATING OVERLORD — THE D-DAY STRATEGY AND THE ATOMIC BOMB": 6 p.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Philip Padgett discusses his book about the year preceding the landing with Dr. Rob Citino of the museum. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. nationalww2museum.org.
August 16
FOUR LOCAL POETS: 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Anne Babson, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce and Cassie Pruyn discuss and read from their works. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.
August 21
"SOUTH TOWARD HOME — ADVENTURES AND MISADVENTURES IN MY NATIVE LAND": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Julia Reed discusses and signs her book that chronicles her adventures through the highs and lows of Southern life. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
August 24
"THE STORY OF LITTLE WOMEN AND WHY IT STILL MATTERS": 6 p.m., Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St., New Orleans. Anne Boyd Rioux discusses and signs her book about Louisa May Alcott and her timeless tale. (504) 899-7323. octaviabooks.com.
August 28
AUTHORS TALK ABOUT COMMITMENT TO FAITH: 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Ingrid Green Adams, John Grady and Philip Pisciotta discuss their latest works. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.