Tuesday
Lacy M. Johnson.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book of essays, "The Reckonings." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Marybeth Lima.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "Adventures of a Louisiana Birder: 1 Year, 2 Wings, 300 Species." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
Jane T. Bertrand.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "You Started WHAT after 60? Highpointing across America." www.octaviabooks.com, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday
Martin Walker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
Earl Higgins.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The author presents and signs his book "100 Catholic Things to Do Before You Die." www.jplibrary.net, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Gary Alipio.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs his children's book, "The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou." www.barnesandnoble.com, 2 p.m.
Jenn Nguyen.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author shares her newest teen novel, "Fake It Till You Break It." www.barnesandnoble.com, 2 p.m.
June 11
Ron Swoboda.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "Here's the Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More." www.octaviabooks.com, 6 p.m.
Earl Higgins.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author presents and signs his book "100 Catholic Things to Do Before You Die." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 6:30 p.m.
June 12
Chris Dier.^ Gallier House Museum~, 1132 Royal St.~ — The author and educator discusses his book at June Gallier Gathering, "The 1868 St. Bernard Parish Massacre: Blood in the Cane Fields." www.hgghh.org, $10-$12. 6 p.m.
Ron Swoboda.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author and former Mets right fielder discusses and signs "Here's The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More." www.barnesandnoble.com, 7 p.m.
June 13
Ron Swoboda.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author and former Mets right fielder discusses and signs "Here's The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
June 15
Chris Yandle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 U.S. 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs the book "Lucky Enough: A Year of A Dad's Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter," plus a writers' workshop. www.barnesandnoble.com, noon.
Raymond Manson.^ Algiers Regional Library~, 3014 Holiday Drive, Algiers~ — The author presents and signs his book "Bamzy Baby/Thinking Cap." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 2 p.m.
June 18
Daniel Brook.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction." www.octaviabooks.com, 7 p.m.
June 19
Claudia Gray.^ Martin Luther King Library~, 1611 Caffin Ave.~ — The author presents and signs her books, writing and "Star Wars." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 5 p.m.
Josh Levin.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth" and welfare queen Linda Taylor. www.octaviabooks.com, 7 p.m.
June 20
Maurice Carlos Ruffin and James Nolan.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The authors present and discuss their works. www.events.nolalibrary.org, 6 p.m.
Tammy L. Turner.^ Octavia Booksr~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Dick Waterman: A Life in Blues." www.octaviabooks.com, 6 p.m..
June 23
Amanda Montell.^ Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop~, 631 N. Carrollton Ave.~ — The author signs and discusses her book, "Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language." Book purchase required. www.tubbandcoos.com, 1 p.m.
June 26
Robert W. Fiesler.^ New Orleans Public Library~, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — The author discusses his book "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation" with journalist Laine Kaplan-Levenson to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the fire and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. www.nolalibrary.org, 6 p.m.