Tuesday
R.D. Roldan.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book, "A Blind Man and his Monkey." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
S. Derby Gisclair.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author presents and signs his book "Early Baseball in New Orleans: A History of 19th Century Play." www.octaviabooks.com, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Candice Proctor, Michael Allen Zell.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The authors discuss their new books, "Who Slays the Wicked: A Sebastian St. Cyr Mystery" and "City Krystal Soulman," respectively. www.jplibrary.net, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Bryan Camp.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Gather The Fortunes: A Crescent City Novel." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
Friday
Tony Horwitz.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author presents and signs his book "Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide." www.octaviabooks.com, 6 p.m.
David Mizejewski.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs the book, "Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife." www.barnesandnoble.com, 7 p.m.
June 4
Lacy M. Johnson.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book of essays, "The Reckonings." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
June 5
Marybeth Lima.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "Adventures of a Louisiana Birder: 1 Year, 2 Wings, 300 Species." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
June 6
Martin Walker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "The Body in the Castle Well: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
Earl Higgins.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — The author presents and signs his book "100 Catholic Things to Do Before You Die." www.jplibrary.net, 7 p.m.
June 8
Gary Alipio.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs his children's book, "The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou." www.barnesandnoble.com, 2 p.m.
June 11
Earl Higgins.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author presents and signs his book "100 Catholic Things to Do Before You Die." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 6:30 p.m.
June 12
Ron Swoboda.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author and former Mets right fielder discusses and signs "Here's The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More." www.barnesandnoble.com, 7 p.m.
June 13
Ron Swoboda.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author and former Mets right fielder discusses and signs "Here's The Catch: A Memoir of the Miracle Mets and More." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com, 6 p.m.
June 15
Chris Yandle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 U.S. 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs the book "Lucky Enough: A Year of A Dad's Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter," plus a writers' workshop. www.barnesandnoble.com, noon.
Raymond Manson.^ Algiers Regional Library~, 3014 Holiday Drive, Algiers~ — The author presents and signs his book "Bamzy Baby/Thinking Cap." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 2 p.m.
June 19
Claudia Gray.^ Martin Luther King Library~, 1611 Caffin Ave.~ — The author presents and signs her books, writing and "Star Wars." www.events.nolalibrary.org, 5 p.m.
June 20
Maurice Carlos Ruffin and James Nolan.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The authors present and discuss their works. www.events.nolalibrary.org, 6 p.m.
June 23
Amanda Montell.^ Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop~, 631 N. Carrollton Ave.~ — The author signs and discusses her book, "Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language." Book purchase required. www.tubbandcoos.com, 1 p.m.
June 26
Robert W. Fiesler.^ New Orleans Public Library~, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — The author discusses his book "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation" with journalist Laine Kaplan-Levenson to commemorate the 46th anniversary of the fire and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. www.nolalibrary.org, 6 p.m.