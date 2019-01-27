Tuesday
Marian D. Moore.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author signs and discusses her book of poetry "Louisiana Midrash." www.octaviabooks.com 6 p.m.
Maurice Carlos Ruffin.^ Ace Hotel, 3 Keys~, 600 Carondelet St.~ — The author discusses and signs his book "We Cast A Shadow" with music and an interview by Victory Matsui, editor. 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Latrina R. Graves McCarty.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs and discusses "Olivia's Journey." www.barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Feb. 4
Anthony J. Rockweiler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author and filmmaker discuss "The Power of Life — A Story About Tragedy to Triumph." www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Dr. Neil Baum.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author signs and discusses "How's It Hanging — Expert Answers to the Questions Men Don't Always Ask." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Feb. 7
Eden McLean.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Dr. McLean presents "Mussolini's Children — Race and Elementary Education in Fascist Italy." www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Peter Cooley and Nicole Cooley.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The father and daughter discuss and read from their poetry collections. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Feb. 12
Poppy Tooker.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author discusses her book, "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — A Family Tradition." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 19
Hugh Ambrose.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Institute for the Study of War and Democracy hosts a discussion of the posthumously published final book "Liberated Spirits — Two Women Who Battled Over Prohibition" with John Schuttler, who helped get the work into print, the institute's executive director Dr. Robert M. Citino and remarks by Andrea Ambrose. www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Maurice Ruffin and James Nolan.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their works, "We Cast a Shadow" and "Nast Water — Collected New Orleans Poems," respectively. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Feb. 24
Zeka Bru.^ Don Villavaso~, 5931 Bullard Ave., ~ — A sip and sign for the author's debut novel, "The Cemetery," with participants acting out characters. Visit www.zekabru-thecemetery.com for more information, sign up. 4:30 p.m.