Keith O'Brien.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Fly Girls — Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History." octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Monday.
Gabriela Alemán.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author, in conversation with Yuri Herrera, discusses and signs her book "Poso Wells." gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ken Blanchard.^ National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Ken Blanchard, author of "The One Minute Manager" and editor of "Servant Leadership in Action — How You Can Achieve Great Relationships and Results," discusses and signs his latest book with Dr. Gordon H. Nick Mueller. Presentation follows reception, with signing after. Registration requested. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. Free admission. 5 p.m. Thursday.
Nancy Reddy and April Blevins Pejic.^ Dogfish New Orleans~, 2448 N. Villere St. ~ — Poet Reddy and essayist Pejic read followed by an open mic. RSVP facebook.com/dogfishneworleans Free admission. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Nancy Parker.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The television journalist signs her book "The Adventures of Yat and Dat: SUPERDOME!" barnesandnoble.com. Noon. Saturday.
Dytania Johnson.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs "Kooshma — The Origin" about the Southern folktale. barnesandnoble.com. Noon. Saturday.
Diana Riley.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The author discusses and signs "Cooking On Purpose," her cookbook with recipes for life, as well. barnesandnoble.com. Free admission. Noon. Saturday.
Shane Bauer.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs "American Prison — A Reporter's Undercover Journey into the Business of Punishment" about his work at a Louisiana private prison. octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Mary Kathryn Barbier.^ National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author of "Spies, Lies and Citizenship" in conversation with Dr. Rob Citino, senior historian, with reception, discussion and signing. Free admission. nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
Louisiana Literati!.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Authors Bryan Camp, Patty Friedmann and Kent Wascom discuss their latest books. Co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. Free admission. jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Sept. 27.
TC Morris.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs "A Year of Change," the story of a young widow, her plight and a stranger seeking shelter from the rain. barnesandnoble.com 1 p.m. Sept. 29.
Karen Celestan and Eric Waters.^ New Orleans Public Library~, main branch, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — Author Celestan and photographer Waters are joined by Social, Aid and Pleasure Club members, plus the 21st Century Brass Band to celebrate African-American second line culture and the book "Freedom’s Dance — Social, Aid and Pleasure Clubs in New Orleans." nolalibrary.org. Free admission. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Tena Clark.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Discomfort — A Memoir." gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 4.
Erin and Ben Napier.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The television renovation couple discuss their book "Make Something Good Today," about their behind-the-scenes life. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Sarah Cotton.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The illustrator discusses and signs "Jackson Sundown — Native American Bronco Buster," the story of the trick rider now in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. barnesandnoble.com 1 p.m. Oct. 6.
Alex Beard.^ Alex Beard Studio~, 3926 Magazine St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King — A Tale From the Watering Hole." octaviabooks.com. 5 p.m. Oct. 6.
Dacre Stoker and J. D. Barker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The duo offers a multimedia presentation about the research and writing of "Dracul," including Bram Stoker's personal notes. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
Alex Beard.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King. octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 10.
Bill Loehfelm, Barry Morgan and Erica Spindler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their thrillers, including Let the Devil Out by Loehfelm, Habana Intrigue by Morgan and Fallen Five by Spindler. jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
Brandi Perry.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses Splintered, a New Orleans-based tale about an alcoholic in a haunted mansion to disprove the rumors. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 2 p.m. Oct. 13.