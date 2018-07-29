Tuesday
"OSS OPERATION BLACK MAIL — ONE WOMAN'S COVERT WAR AGAINST THE IMPERIAL JAPANESE ARMY": 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Ann Todd presents and signs her book about Elizabeth "Betty" P. McIntosh and her psychological work in China, Burma and India. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. nationalww2museum.org.
"CONNECTED, INC.": 6 p.m., Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., New Orleans. Deborah Dixon discusses and signs her novel about a tech CEO who must make peace with his past and new future before his digital network is turned against him. nextdoor.com/events/la/new-orleans/connected-inc-book-launch-and-signing-2264219.
Thursday
"GATEWAY TO NEW ORLEANS — BAYOU ST. JOHN, 1708-2018": 5:30 p.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. Local authors will be on hand to present and sign the Louisiana Landmarks Society's book about the history and architecture of the Faubourg St. John. Part of Vino on the Bayou. $10, includes wine tickets and appetizers or free for members, with book purchase. (504) 482-0312. louisianalandmarks.org.
"CREOLE ITALIAN — SICILIAN IMMIGRANTS AND THE SHAPING OF NEW ORLEANS FOOD CULTURE": 6 p.m., Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St., New Orleans. Justin A. Nystrom discusses and signs his book about the influence of Sicilian immigrants on New Orleans foodways. (504) 899-7323. octaviabooks.com.
Aug. 6
"THE WRONG HEAVEN": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Amy Bonnaffons discusses and signs her book of stories that straddles the line between the real and fantastical. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Aug. 7
"WAITING FOR YOU AT MIDNIGHT": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. VIcki Salloum reads and signs her book about a widow who keeps a journal of her search for someone to take her late husband's place. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Aug. 9
"WORLD CUP FEVER": 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Stephen Rea discusses and signs his book about the soccer tournament, the stars and the games. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.
Aug. 14
"EUROPA MY MIRROR": 6:30 p.m., Cita Dennis Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave., New Orleans. Organist and inventor Quintron reads from his book that pays tribute to the perilous world of devoted musical road-dawgs. Illustrator Miss Pussycat (Panacea Theriac) will attend. (504) 596-3113. nolalibrary.org.
Aug. 15
"ADVOCATING OVERLORD — THE D-DAY STRATEGY AND THE ATOMIC BOMB": 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Philip Padgett discusses his book about the year preceding the landing with Rob Citino, of the museum. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. nationalww2museum.org.
Aug. 16
FOUR LOCAL POETS: 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Anne Babson, Gina Ferrara, Valentine Pierce and Cassie Pruyn discuss and read from their works. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.
Aug. 21
"SOUTH TOWARD HOME — ADVENTURES AND MISADVENTURES IN MY NATIVE LAND": 6 p.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. Julia Reed discusses and signs her book that chronicles her adventures through the highs and lows of Southern life. (504) 895-2266. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
Aug. 28
AUTHORS TALK ABOUT COMMITMENT TO FAITH: 7 p.m., East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Ingrid Green Adams, John Grady and Philip Pisciotta discusses their latest works. (504) 889-8143. jplibrary.net.