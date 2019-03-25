You just never know about other people, even the folks next door.

Take a suburban couple: She’s a successful realtor, he’s a popular tennis instructor. Their two kids seem pretty normal too. And yet, surprise, surprise — these parents, folks you see at PTA meetings and at the grocery store, have a secret life. Turns out they’ve found a unique way to spice up their love life: the shared thrill of serial killing. That’s the premise of Samantha Downing’s new domestic thriller, “My Lovely Wife.”

And Downing — she’s pretty surprising too. A secretary for a manufacturing firm, she’s lived in New Orleans “at the quiet end of the Quarter” for more than 20 years, writing for fun, mornings and weekends, turning out a dozen novels of all types (coming of age stories; a family saga; horror novels; tales of vampires and zombies) and putting them in a drawer.

She’s got an easy laugh and a wicked sense of humor. And a way to go to dark, dark places and take readers with her. “This book shows my noir side,” she said. “I’m sardonic, sarcastic. That’s what I like to read. I just want to put good stories out there.”

So what was the inspiration for “My Lovely Wife”? Many things.

“First, I have to say, I’m not married, I’ve never been married, but this is how I see marriage,” Downing said. “People have to work really hard to keep it together. In this book, you see the day to day workings of a marriage, one day they’re having conversations about the kids, about work, about school, and then wham! You turn the page and they’re killing someone.”

“I write what I see,” Downing said. “And I think it’s that way for a lot of writers. We’re natural observers, a little off to the side of things. And I like to take things that I see and twist them into something dark.

"I saw a documentary about a girl who was captured in the 1970s and held captive by a couple, and in that case, the husband was the instigator. And I thought, ‘How could a woman do this, be OK with this?’ Women don’t do things like this, hold people captive for months. But what if a woman did? How would she do it? Who would she be?”

“It’s been amazing to see how easily people get it,” Downing said. “But the big reaction has been, ‘It’s disturbing.’ We see serial killers all the time, and a woman is one thing, but Millicent’s a mom. She could be living next door.”

“My Lovely Wife” shows a family and a community unraveling under strain and panic. As the gated, exclusive community struggles with the idea of a serial killer in its midst, there’s public fear and outrage.

The serial killer makes the news almost nightly, and we get to see the consequences of fearing and glamorizing such a person. The kids get freaked out as well, never dreaming how close to home things really are.

Downing has a lot to say about the stresses of modern life — the pressures parents are under, the tough lives of teenage girls, the consequences of so much screen time, such violent video games. Her sharp societal observations are tempered with moments of dark humor.

“I like to take something familiar and make it my own. It’s like what comedians do,” Downing said. “You’ve got to relate to it. There’s a reason fear and laughter are so closely aligned. I like dark comedy, but I don’t want to be bleak.”

Downing’s got her head on straight about the writing business. She hasn’t liked her own writing much; she went to some writing conferences, thought that publishing seemed impossible and kept piling up those pages in a drawer.

But a friend in her writing group, Rebecca Vonier, knew “My Lovely Wife” was something different, something special. She sent it to an agent who was a friend of a friend; it was outside his lane, so he sent it to another agent, Barbara Poelle, who sold it to editor Jen Monroe at Berkley in a six-figure, two-book deal.

The initial print run is 75,000 copies. Downing’s is a classic long-road-to-an-overnight-success story. And she’s not quitting her day job; she likes it.

She’s come by her writing chops after years of practice, and all of her reading has paid off. What’s been on her bookshelf? “Rebecca,” “American Psycho,” “The Poisonwood Bible,” as well as works by Gillian Flynn, Megan Abbott, Laura Lippman, Jessica Knoll, Tana French and Donna Tartt.

“I was so thrilled that the narrator of my audiobook also did ‘The Goldfinch,’ ” Downing said. “Such a good sign!”

Another good sign is that “My Lovely Wife” has made must-read lists everywhere from Cosmopolitan to Real Simple to Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. It’s an Amazon Best Mystery of the Month for March as well. And there’s a reason for that — it’s inventive, fast-paced, witty and smart.

The narrative voice draws you in right away and keeps you there, all the way to the surprising end. You may not want to live next door to this family, but you want to know what happens to them. And you want to see what Samantha Downing — the new queen of fiendish ingenuity — will do next.

********************

Book events

Samantha Downing

Signing and discussion

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 26)

Where: Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St. at the Rink

***************

At Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival

"The Eternally Fascinating Question of Whodunit?"

When: 1 p.m. Saturday (March 30)

Where: Muriel's Jackson Square

With: Alafair Burke, Kristien Hemmerechts, Greg Herren

More info: tennesseewilliams.net