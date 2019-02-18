This is a story about a courageous woman who found her voice and the dedicated man who wrote a book about it.

How do you decide to trust a writer with your life story? For Holocaust survivor Anne Skorecki Levy, it was clear. Tulane University historian Larry Powell had one quality she prized. “His kindness,” she said. “He made it easier to talk about things that are not easy to talk about.”

The two met in 1991, during what Powell called “the race from hell,” the gubernatorial faceoff between David Duke and Edwin Edwards, when “Vote for the Crook, It’s Important” was the catchphrase.

Levy was working at a phone bank sponsored by the Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism, of which Powell was a founder. He was working on a book about the anti-Duke movement, and he originally thought Anne’s story would be a chapter in the book.

She had confronted Duke in the Louisiana State Capitol in 1989, when the then-lawmaker was viewing a Holocaust exhibit. Shaking, she asked him, “What are you doing here? Why are you looking at this? I thought you said it never happened.”

As Powell learned more of Levy’s story, her journey from Lodz, Poland, to New Orleans, from surviving as a “hidden child” during the Holocaust to becoming an activist in Louisiana, he realized she deserved a book.

Eight years later, in 2000, “Troubled Memory: Anne Levy, The Holocaust and David Duke’s Louisiana,” was published. This year brings a second edition in paperback, with a new preface by the author.

Sitting together in Levy’s comfortable home in Broadmoor, the two demonstrate the warmth and depth of a friendship that has lasted now for almost 30 years, finishing each other’s thoughts, sharing laughs.

“The spine of the book,” as Powell calls it, was a written memoir by Anne’s mother Ruth, the tale of the family’s Holocaust experiences in Poland and Germany before emigrating to New Orleans.

Mark and Ruth Skorecki landed in New Orleans and were taken in by the Jewish community here, where they became involved in the New Americans Club. “Ruth’s writing was a road map,” Powell said. “Even in broken English. It had dates and names and addresses. And I began doing deep reading in the field.”

After reading Ruth’s memories, Powell set out to fill in the blanks, traveling to Poland in search of Anne’s past, reading and researching with the aid of a translator, looking for official documents like birth certificates, visiting important locations. “He touched it all,” Anne said.

There were long conversations between the two, as Anne recalled the miraculous survival of her nuclear family, perhaps the only nuclear family to survive the Warsaw ghetto.

Anne and her younger sister Lila survived as hidden children — sometimes under floorboards of the shoe factory where her parents worked, sometimes in vegetable bins, spending hours in silence and darkness.

Powell writes with compassion and insight about the difficulty of recovering such memories, and of how survivors cope. The bare facts of her story make her journey to a personal confrontation with Duke all the more remarkable.

“Larry has given my family a legacy,” Levy said. “My brother Adam was 11 months old when we came to the United States, so he didn’t have this history, and it was quite a revelation to him. It did us a world of good. We learned why our parents were the way they were, why they weren’t typical American parents.

“I always wanted to be an American girl,” Anne said. “But I knew I was different somehow.”

Anne traces her ability to speak her truth to watching World War II veterans talk and break down as they shared their experiences.

Now, she speaks to school audiences, no longer afraid of sharing her story even if the tears come. “I tell them they’re my psychiatrists,” she said. “Talking about it has eased this thing that was in my heart. Talking to young people always helps a lot.”

And over the years, the friendship that was begun over the book has only deepened, as the Levy and Powell families share holidays and experiences.

After their home took on 5½ feet of water in the floods after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Levys moved into the Powells’ home while he was away teaching at the University of Michigan.

Powell is also the author of “The Accidental City: Improvising New Orleans.” He is currently working on the follow-up, “New Orleans Unleashed: Revolution to Reaction.”

But “Troubled Memory” has a special place for him.

“I hope it’s a cautionary tale for these morally turbulent times,” he said. “It’s my favorite, and it’s certainly my wife’s favorite. It’s the most deeply meaningful book I’ve written.”

In his preface to the new edition, he writes about the journey from reticence to resistance, summing up what he learned from his longtime friend.

“Anne Levy didn’t surrender," he writes. "She did something that I think was taught by St. Augustine: First you get angry, then you find courage.”

Susan Larson hosts The Reading Life on WWNO-FM.