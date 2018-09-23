MONDAY
Shane Bauer.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs "American Prison — A Reporter's Undercover Journey into the Business of Punishment" about his work at a Louisiana private prison. octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Mary Kathryn Barbier.^ National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author of "Spies, Lies and Citizenship" in conversation with Dr. Rob Citino, senior historian, with reception, discussion and signing. Free admission. 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Iván Acosta.^ Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center, Freeman Auditorium~, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author presents "With a Cuban Song in the Heart/Con Una Canción Cubana En El Corazón," with music by Alexey Marti Trio. Reception and signing follows in Newcomb Art Museum. 6 p.m.
Louisiana Literati!.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Authors Bernice McFadden, Bryan Camp, Patty Friedmann and Kent Wascom discuss their latest books. Co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. Free admission. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
TC Morris.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs "A Year of Change," the story of a young widow, her plight and a stranger seeking shelter from the rain. barnesandnoble.com 1 p.m.
Sept. 30
Karen Celestan and Eric Waters.^ New Orleans Public Library~, Main branch, 219 Loyola Ave.~ — Author Celestan and photographer Waters are joined by Social, Aid and Pleasure Club members, plus the 21st Century Brass Band to celebrate African-American second line culture and the book "Freedom’s Dance — Social, Aid and Pleasure Clubs in New Orleans." nolalibrary.org. Free admission. 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Oct. 4
Tena Clark.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Discomfort — A Memoir." gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Thursday.
Oct. 5
Erin and Ben Napier.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The television renovation couple discuss their book about their behind-the-scenes life. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m. Friday.
Oct. 6
Sarah Cotton.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The illustrator discusses and signs "Jackson Sundown — Native American Bronco Buster," the story of the trick rider now in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame. barnesandnoble.com 1 p.m. Saturday.
Alex Beard.^ Alex Beard Studio~, 3926 Magazine St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King — A Tale From the Watering Hole." octaviabooks.com. 5 p.m.
Oct. 9
Dacre Stoker and J.D. Barker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The duo offers a multimedia presentation about the research and writing of "Dracul," including Bram Stoker's personal notes. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Panel discussion.^ New Orleans Public Library, Mid-City branch~, 4140 Canal St.~ — Contributing authors discuss "Gateway to New Orleans — Bayou St. John 1708-2018" about the waterway's impact on the city. www.nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Oct. 10
Sandra Bolzenius.^ National WWII Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents Glory in Their Spirit — How Four Black Women Took on the Army During World War II about the African American WACs and their quest for equality. www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Aaron Mahnke.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author reads and signs his book "The World of Lore — Dreadful Places" about spots where human evil has left a mark, some rare, others infamous. www.gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Alex Beard.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The painter-author-illustrator discusses and signs his book, "The Lying King — A Tale From the Watering Hole." www.octaviabooks.com 6 p.m.
Oct. 11
Bill Loehfelm, Barry Morgan and Erica Spindler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their thrillers, including "Let the Devil Out" by Loehfelm, "Habana Intrigue" by Morgan and "Fallen Five" by Spindler. jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 12
Erin Entrada Kelly.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — The author discusses and signs her books for middle school students, including her latest "You Go First." sttammanylibrary.org Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Brandi Perry.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "Splintered," a New Orleans-based tale about an alcoholic in a haunted mansion to disprove the rumors. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 2 p.m.
Oct. 16
Apricot Irving.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Lavinia Spalding, discusses her book "The Gospel of Trees," growing up as the daughter of a missionary in Haiti. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 18
Kiese Laynom.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, discusses "Heavy — An American Memoir" about growing up a hard-headed black son to a brilliant black mother in Jackson, Miss. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 19
Robert L. "Bob" Livingston Jr..^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The former congressman and speaker-elect of the House of Representatives discusses "The Windmill Chaser — Triumphs and Less in American Politics." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 23
Michael Allen Zell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "City, Krystal, Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Anne Boyd Rioux.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses her latest book "Meg, Jo Beth Amy — The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters." jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Oct. 24
Rien Fertel.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "The Drive-By Truckers' Southern Rock Opera," focused on two bands, the fictional Betamax Guillotine and the southern rock gods Lynyrd Skynyrd. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Oct. 25
Poppy Tooker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — a Family Tradition'' and the restaurant provides samples. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.