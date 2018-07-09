For everyone who loves a stroll along Canal Street or St. Charles Avenue, there’s another New Orleanian whose heart belongs to a street along Bayou St. John.
Who doesn’t love a drive along Moss Street, looking out at the bayou with its kayakers and paddle-boarders, its lovers on Magnolia Bridge, the sound of the bells at Church of the Holy Rosary? Or a stroll along Esplanade Avenue in the cool shade of those old trees?
This area feels like a community, an old and well-established and somewhat self-contained one, and it is. In this year of New Orleans’ tricentennial, we can look back 10 years before the city's founding to 1708, when there was a settlement along Bayou St. John. A new book celebrates the history and resilience of that neighborhood and chronicles its distinctive share of storied streets.
“Gateway to New Orleans: Bayou St. John, 1708-2018” is the work of many hands. The book began with the initial research of the late writer and preservationist Mary Lou Christovich, was edited by Florence Jumonville and Heather Veneziano and was written by Hilary Somerville Irvin, R. Stephanie Bruno, Veneziano and S. Frederick Starr, with photographs by Robert S. Brantley and Jan White Brantley. The result is a beautiful and breathtaking reminder of the richness of this neighborhood at the very heart of the city.
The book includes a look at the geography of the area, beginning with a preface by Richard Campanella, followed by a historical overview by Starr which takes us from the 17th-century French explorers who found the bayou a convenient shortcut to the river onward. Veneziano writes about early exploration and colonization, and Irvin and Bruno survey the architecture.
The history of Bayou St. John is one of adaptation over time. Originally an important route to the Mississippi River, it thrived with the Carondelet Canal and the Old Basin, so necessary to shipping, and then provided lumber and brick as the city grew. Its arable land could be used for farming, and merchants and prominent citizens settled near their interests in larger homes, while workers moved to smaller structures filling in the housing stock.
As transportation and shipping changed, the neighborhood changed with it. Families intermarried and stayed rooted in the area. Schools and businesses and the grand expanse of City Park grew up nearby. Over time, it has come to seem a bit of a bucolic refuge within the city with its own sense of civic pride.
The contributors to the book were driven by the desire to finish it in Christovich’s lifetime, which was nearing its end.
“I wasn’t initially a member of the team that Mary Lou Christovich assembled to create ‘Gateway to New Orleans,’ ” said Jumonville. “But in late fall, worsening heart problems made it likely that she wouldn’t live to complete the book. ‘Please, come help me,’ she asked me, ‘otherwise I’ll never finish it.’
“I had previously worked with her on ‘Garden Legacy’ (2016), which she wrote with Roulhac Toledano, so it was easy for me to step in,” Jumonville said. “And, unfortunately, Mary Lou was right — she didn’t live to finish ‘Gateway,’ though she worked on it until a little over an hour before she died.” (Christovich died on Christmas 2017.) “The publisher’s deadline was less than six weeks away, and it didn’t occur to me to stop. I just kept on editing.”
“My job was easier because all of the contributors wrote very well, their work was engaging and well-documented, and they unearthed fascinating tidbits of information that have never before been published.”
For architectural historian Hilary Irvin, who worked for more than 20 years at the Vieux Carre Commission, it was also a work of discovery. She contributed the essay, “The Glorious Village,” a moniker Christovich coined.
“It was a joy to learn the area,” Irvin said. “it’s one of the least homogeneous neighborhoods in the city.”
“This was a lot of archival work,” she said. “Sometimes it makes me mad to think of how easy researchers have it these days when everything is online.”
Irvin’s essay guides us along the architectural wonders of Moss Street and other major arteries, with illuminating stories of the LeBlanc and Klar families and other merchants who built homes along the bayou, as well as the famous Pitot House, the home of the Louisiana Landmarks Society.
The photographs by Robert S. Brantley and Jan White Brantley are beautiful and illuminating, with wonderful exterior views and inviting interiors as well. There are also vintage photos, blueprints, maps and lovely reproductions of paintings.
Like Irvin, Jumonville found writing the book added to the store of her already considerable knowledge of the city. “I have driven alongside Bayou St. John countless times, but I never got to know it,” she said. “Now, I know that it is Louisiana’s oldest settlement, an important influence on the location of New Orleans even before there was a New Orleans. As the city celebrates its tricentennial, it is appropriate to look more closely at a lazy waterway and the historical neighborhood that edges it.”
Stephanie Bruno, who regularly writes about architecture for The New Orleans Advocate and is the author of “New Orleans Streets: A Walker’s Guide to New Orleans Architecture,” contributed a 100-house photo index, which guides readers to an even deeper appreciation of the architecture of the neighborhood.
“It’s so important for people to understand the importance of that neighborhood," Bruno said. "It’s not just a place to kayak. It was a key route to the Mississippi, the way goods got to the city, going all the way back to paths made by Native Americans. And there was a European settlement there before there was one in the French Quarter.”
This volume is a fine conclusion to Christovich’s lifelong work of documenting New Orleans architecture and the need to preserve it. The seven volumes of the Friends of the Cabildo New Orleans Architecture Series are a testimony to her commitment and perseverance as well.
Bruno, a longtime preservationist, pointed out, “Mary Lou said, ‘In those earlier books, we were racing against time. We were really fighting desperately to save these neighborhoods, to document those houses.’ But I love the idea that in Mary Lou’s last book, we tell the story of Bayou St. John, a neighborhood that saved itself.”