Don’t let Kent Wascom’s easy laugh or warm blue eyes fool you. His cheery exterior belies one of the darkest, most compelling writerly imaginations around.
At just 32, with three critically acclaimed novels to his credit, he’s staked out his fictional territory — the complicated history of the Gulf Coast, its rich and endangered environment, its ambitious and struggling people.
Wascom discovered the power of writing in elementary school while carrying out an assignment to write a continuation of “Treasure Island.” He grins wickedly, remembering.
“So Long John Silver was marooned on an island and I had whatever character he’d wronged in the first chapter wash up on the island in an old crate and rise up and throttle him.
"And I looked out and all these faces were just shocked. It was super. That’s when I knew that writers were real, and you can really upset people. The power of writing!”
That quality of “upsetting” people is evident in all his work — gritty, disturbing evocations of ambition and history and violence that have staying power.
In 2013, the New Orleans native made his debut with “The Blood of Heaven,” beginning the saga of the Woolsack family, making their fortunes by any means necessary on the Southern frontier.
It was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post and NPR. Next came “Secessia,” published in 2015, in which he painted a dazzling portrait of Union-occupied New Orleans under the rule of Gen. Benjamin “Beast” Butler.
Now, in “The New Inheritors,” the Woolsacks live in 1914 New Orleans, a city on the edge of war, a great hurricane, the influenza epidemic and so much more.
“My first novel was about violence and religion,” Wascom said. “The second about the occupation of New Orleans, the third was my environmental book. The fourth? I don’t know yet.”
That love for the environment in “The New Inheritors” is expressed through the characters of Kemper Woolsack, the daughter of the family, and her husband, the artist Isaac Patterson, who is based somewhat on the artist Walter Anderson.
That appreciation of nature, that understanding of the complex web of coastal environment — all of that love inspires some of Wascom’s most elegant and lyrical prose, and that’s saying something.
Wascom was born in New Orleans, grew up on the North Shore and in Pensacola, so it’s easy to see where his love of the landscape came from. He’s a Louisianian through and through, with deep family roots here.
“I have permanent hearing damage from being toted in and out of Tiger Stadium when I was a baby,” he said.
A lot of the rogues in his fictional universe come from family stories, though Woolsack is an invented name, Wascom explains, 18th-century slang for a cushion on the chairs in the Houses of Parliament.
“I try not to be super-genealogical about it,” he said. “My dad’s side came with Bienville, is in the 1722 Census, ended up on the German coast (and) got caught up in John Law’s Bubble,” the 1720 collapse of a colonial trading company that bankrupted thousands in the French stock market.
His family has its share of colorful characters — a boat captain who ferried the Rex floats to Havana for a celebration and embraced Latin American culture (sounds like a novel, doesn’t it?), a man who owned a coffee stall behind Antoine’s, another who was a firewood supplier to the Union during the Civil War.
“Our family name is common in St. Tammany,” Wascom said, “and my mother’s family is from southern Mississippi.”
Wascom studied writing at Louisiana State University. “I think it was Randolph Thomas who got me through my early Hemingway period,” he said, “when I was writing sentences like ‘It was hot.’ He said to me, ‘This is where you come from.’ He gave me Barry Hannah, Harry Crews, Flannery O’Connor and Cormac McCarthy.”
Then it was on to Florida State University, where he recalls with gratitude the guidance of Mark Winegardner and Bob Shachochis, who became a friend and fishing buddy.
Now Wascom teaches at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he finds a welcoming literary community — writers like novelist/memoirist David Armand, who urged him to come home to Louisiana, and poet Alison Pelegrin.
Wascom gives his family credit for early support, he said. “What are you going to do with a 10-year-old kid who sits there typing all day and collects typewriters? You can’t stand in the way of it. … I wrote my first novel at age 12.”
Now Kent Wascom and his wife, Alise, a writer and the administrative coordinator for the Louisiana Book Festival at the State Library, pay that parental energy forward with their 22-month-old daughter, Rosemary, who likes to sit at a typewriter and “work” with her father. Maybe great stories and literary genes just run in the family.