“Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad’s Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter” by Chris Yandle, Page Publishing, 214 pages, paperback, $15.95
When Chris Yandle's daughter, Addison, started fourth grade, Yandle began writing daily notes of encouragement and life lessons to her and shared them on social media.
"Our world is particularly — and unfairly — hard on women, and I wanted to play my small part in doing what I could to teach my daughter empathy and to have a positive self-image," Yandle said in a news release announcing his new book, "Lucky Enough."
The book is a compilation of those daily father-to-daughter notes, which Yandle, of Mandeville, hopes will help other families looking to develop their own parent-child relationships.
Publishing for "Lucky Enough" was funded by $3,500 in Kickstarter donations in 2018.
"Not only does my book contain some 160 daily notes along with the context behind my writing them, it also includes writing exercises and prompts for parents and children to better make a connection," Yandle also said.
Yandle is an adjunct instructor at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and a higher education leadership Ph.D. student at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
His book is available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.