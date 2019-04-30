New Orleans author Robert W. Fieseler's debut book has been awarded the 2019 Edgar Award in Best Fact Crime by the Mystery Writers of America.
"Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation," about a deadly 1973 arson fire at a New Orleans gay bar, won the honor. Also nominated in the category was Michelle McNamara's best-selling "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
Fieseler received the statuette at the New York award presentation recently. The awards honor mystery fiction, non-fiction and television in 2018.
The author dedicated the award to the 32 victims of the fire. “We will continue to speak their names,” Fieseler said in his acceptance speech.