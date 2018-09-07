Anne Gisleson.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author discusses and signs her book "The Futilitarians — Our Year of Thinking, Drinking, Grieving and Reading." 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hilby.^ St. Tammany Parish Public Library, Pearl River Branch~, 64580 La. 41, Pearl River~ — The author discusses "Audience of One at the Mercy Seat — A Place of Prayer and Intimacy with God." 2 p.m. Thursday.
David Lee Campbell.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Folsom Branch~, 82393 Railroad Ave., Folsom~ — The author reads and signs his book "Nature All Around Us — Fifty Years of Life with Creatures and Native Plants in Louisiana." 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kim Vaz and Ladee Hubbard.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their respective books, "Walking Raddy — The Baby Dolls of New Orleans" and "The Talented Ribkins." 7 p.m. Thursday.
Jonathan Schumacher.^ — The children's literature expert known as Mr. Schu discusses how to promote a culture of reading among young people. 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Shanelle Grizzle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs her book "Team Spice." Noon. Saturday.
Keith O'Brien.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Fly Girls — Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History." 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Gabriela Alemán.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author, in conversation with Yuri Herrera, discusses and signs her book "Poso Wells." 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Nancy Parker.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The television journalist signs her book "The Adventures of Yat and Dat: SUPERDOME!" noon. Sept. 22.