It’s the gift giving season, and the selection of local books is particularly rich this year. Any New Orleanian would love finding one of these volumes under the tree, whether it’s a gorgeous art book or a fascinating history or a dream of Crescent City mermaids.

“City of a Million Dreams: A History of New Orleans at Year 300,” by veteran journalist Jason Berry (University of North Carolina Press, $35), is one of the standouts of this tricentennial. A character-driven history of the city (Bienville! Tattoos! Jazz funerals!), every page is an informative pleasure.

“Pontchartrain Beach: A Family Affair,” by Bryan Batt and Katy Danos (Pelican Publishing, $35), is certainly one of the most joyful walks down memory lane published this year, a chronicle of the beloved amusement park, a biography of a family business led by the legendary Harry Batt, and a host of reminiscences from a cross-section of New Orleanians. And at its heart, it is Bryan Batt’s sweet tribute to his grandfather.

“Cane River Bohemia: Cammie Henry and Her Circle at Melrose Plantation," by Patricia Austin Becker (LSU Press, $36), is a lively portrait of plantation mistress Cammie Henry and the circle of writers and artists she gathered at her home near Natchitoches — writers Lyle Saxon, Ada Jack Carver, naturalist Caroline Dormon, not to mention the legendary cook there, painter Clementine Hunter.

“The Orléans Collection,” by New Orleans Museum of Art senior research curator for European Art Vanessa L. Schmid with Julia I. Armstrong-Totten (New Orleans Museum of Art, $39.95), is the catalogue that accompanies the exhibit on view at NOMA until Jan. 27. Philippe II, duc d’Orléans (1674-1723), is the namesake of our city, and this extravagant volume illuminates his life as a collector, with gorgeous reproductions and informative essays.

“Auseklis Ozols: The Romantic Realism of an Artist and Teacher,” paintings by Auseklis Ozols, text by John Kemp (Pelican Publishing, $39.95) explores the work of the Latvian artist who makes New Orleans his home. Classically trained and a believer in art education, Ozols founded the New Orleans Academy of Fine Art. Reproductions of his creations are explicated by the always elegant art writer John Kemp’s text.

“A Fire in My Lens: An Insider’s Look at New Orleans,” by Armand “Sheik” Richardson (Pelican Publishing, $35), collects photos from a half-century of photographing the city, along with Richardson’s warm reminiscences of great characters and good times and changing social mores.

“Fish Town: Down the Road to Louisiana’s Vanishing Fishing Communities,” photographs and text by J.T. Blatty (George F. Thompson Publishing, $39.95), is a glorious tribute to the fisherfolk of south Louisiana and their way of life. Blatty’s gorgeous landscapes and portraits are utterly transporting. LSU professor Craig Colten’s afterword reminds us of what we are losing.

If you dare venture into politics in your gift-giving, consider “The Fifth Risk,” by New Orleans native Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton, $26.95), an enlightening look at the transition and resulting government dysfunction. Only Michael Lewis can make bureaucracy thrilling to read about.

“I’m Drawing As Fast As I Can,” by New Orleans Advocate editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman (Pediment, $19.99) surveys his work from 2013 to the present and demonstrates once again his consistent skill in putting his witty personal spin on such rich material.

COOKBOOKS

“Pascal’s Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition,” by foodie Poppy Tooker (Pelican Publishing, $34.95), celebrates the long history and delicious offerings of that landmark neon-lit restaurant on Napoleon Avenue. Yum!

CHILDREN’S BOOKS

“The Mermaids of New Orleans,” by Sally Asher, illustrated by Melissa Vandiver (University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, $20) imagines a day when mermaids roam the Crescent City. This witty book is absolutely charming with gorgeous illustrations, and it’s fun to recognize well-known New Orleanians in their mermaid incarnations.

“Bayou Ballet,” written and illustrated by Alexis Braud (River Road Press, $17.99), is an adorable beauty of a book, with swamp creatures assuming anatomically correct ballet poses.

If you’re looking ahead to the next holiday season, look no further than

“Who Got the Baby in the King Cake?,” written and illustrated by Johnette Downing (River Road Press, $17.99), a simple picture book celebrating the time-honored ritual.

ESPECIALLY FOR BOOKLOVERS

Consider “The Great American Read: The Book of Books: Explore America’s Best Loved 100 Novels,” by PBS with a foreword by Meredith Vieira (Black Dog & Leventhal, $29.99), if you enjoyed that literary series.

“The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean" (Simon & Schuster, $28), explores the great fire at the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986, which destroyed 400,000 books. Not only does she conjure a thriller-worthy plot as she searches for the arsonist, but she brings that wonderful public institution to life, reinforcing once again the importance of libraries in communities

FOR EVERYONE

If you’re feeling a little worn down by the events of the year, turn to “Almost Everything: Notes on Hope,” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $20). Lamott, who appeared at a sold-out New Orleans event earlier this year, delivers a great message. “In my current less-young age,” she writes, “I’ve learned that almost more than anything, stories hold us together. Stories teach us what is important about life, why we are here and how it is best to behave, and that inside us we have access to treasure, in memories and observation, in imagination.”

Who doesn’t need a little hope? Who doesn’t love a great story? Happy Holidays!

