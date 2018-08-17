Julia Reed’s new book, “South Toward Home: Adventures and Misadventures in My Native Land,” is a true Southern miscellany, covering everything from Honey Boo Boo to opossums and gators, eating well and throwing great parties, listening to the best of Southern music.
It’s a collection of “The High and the Low,” Reed's columns for Garden & Gun magazine, on wide-ranging aspects of Southern life from the Delta Tamale Festival to food for that final fiesta, the funeral.
There’s Southern pride aplenty here, along with Southern disgrace and plain old fun; the title, of course, is a nod to that other great Southerner’s classic, Willie Morris’ “North Toward Home.”
Reed is the utility player of Southern commentators; she can do it all. But she’s glad about one thing: “The Garden & Gun rule is that there’s no SEC football or politics — too divisive,” said Reed. “I know zip about football and I don’t have a wish to know about it. And I used to cover politics — hell, I covered Bill Clinton for almost a year, but at the current moment in time ... no way.”
Local readers know Reed from her best-selling memoir, “The House at First and Chestnut: My New Orleans Story,” her account of post-Katrina life, which included a stint as the president of the board of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Her love for New Orleans, like her love for her native Greenville, Miss., is old and deep.
It’s time for a new house now, a new project, so she’s building a house in Greenville. “I’ve always wanted to do that,” she said. “It’s a really expensive doghouse, really,” she said referring to her beagle, Henry. And she keeps a gorgeous apartment in the Garden District near a bookshop, a coffee shop, and Coquette, a restaurant she loves. That a cemetery is right across the street seems pure New Orleans. That Reed would break her elbow on our treacherous sidewalks while walking Henry there seems classic New Orleans too.
Talking with Reed is pure pleasure. She lists with ease her favorite places in the South. “I love the Redneck Riviera, Memphis, which is of course the capital of the Delta, and some of my closest friends are in Nashville,” she said.
Then there are her beloved Southern books. “All of Walker Percy, especially ‘Lancelot,’ screamingly funny,” she said. “And everything Shelby Foote wrote. You know he was a prolific novelist prior to writing the Civil War trilogy, and his novels were set in the Delta. Sam Shepard — I’ll name-drop here — came to visit me and saw a couple of autographed books of Shelby’s and absconded with them. And then Peter Taylor, the Chekhov of the South. Padgett Powell’s ‘Edisto.’ Jesmyn Ward is just amazing.”
That’s vintage Reed — describing the South in all its glory, whether it’s fine reading or a love of taxidermy or planning the Last Annual Hoodoo Mammas Ball and Gumbo a Go Go. She’ll continue those good times in the book she’s writing now, “Julia Reed’s New Orleans: Friends, Fun, Food and Field Trips.”
Reed rejoices in her return to the South, a return that might have seemed inevitable from the very beginning. It’s easy to extrapolate the latter from her column, “Stuff, Sweet Stuff” in which she describes some of her most cherished possessions, including the family silver and the cat’s ashes and antiques and beloved books in her library ... and birds’ nests. It’s a vulnerable moment that tugs at a reader’s heart.
She writes about “the nest of the weaverbird I smuggled out of Tanzania, much to my mother’s profound horror (and fear — she refused to come anywhere near me at customs in Atlanta), the rare Carolina warbler nest my friend Bobby Harling’s sweet father found for me still attached to the branch. I have an odd connection to these nests (especially since messing with them as a child earned me a bout with histoplasmosis). They are so beautiful and heroic (I mean, talk about daunting construction problems), and I’m sure a shrink could make much of their symbolism regarding my own nesting needs. But I’m actually a bit of a vagabond — I just need to know I can take my nests with me when I go.”
Which seems just right for such a rare bird.
