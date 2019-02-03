Sunday
David Lee Campbell.^ Christ Episcopal Church~, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington~ — The poet presents his work from "Nature All Around Us — 50 Years of Life with Creatures and Native Plants in Louisiana." www.northshoreliterarysociety.com. $10. 2 p.m.
Monday
Anthony J. Rockweiler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author and filmmaker discuss "The Power of Life — A Story About Tragedy to Triumph." www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Chef Carla Hall.^ New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute~, 725 Howard Ave.~ — The chef and author talks with culinary historian Jessica Harris, demonstrates biscuits and signs her book "Carla Hall's Soul Food — Everyday and Celebration." Garden District Book Shop to sell. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. $40-$75. 5:30 p.m.
Cassie Pruyn.^ Deutsches Haus~, 1700 Moss St. ~ — The author and poet discusses her book, "Bayou St. John — A Brief History," plus a slideshow. www.deutscheshaus.org. 7 p.m.
Thursday
Eden McLean.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — Dr. McLean presents "Mussolini's Children — Race and Elementary Education in Fascist Italy." www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Peter Cooley and Nicole Cooley.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The father and daughter discuss and read from their poetry collections. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Mike Fawer.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — The defense attorney and author signs and discusses his book "From the Bronx to the Bayou — A Defense Attorney's Odyssey, from Charles Evers to Edwin Edwards and Beyond." www.barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Feb. 12
Nancy Penrose.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Parish, 1925-1928. www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Poppy Tooker.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author discusses her book, "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — A Family Tradition." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m.
Cathy Barrow.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book "Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies." www.octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m.
Feb. 13
Maurice Carlos Ruffin.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his novel "We Cast a Shadow." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Feb. 19
Hugh Ambrose.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Institute for the Study of War and Democracy hosts a discussion of the posthumously published final book "Liberated Spirits — Two Women Who Battled Over Prohibition" with John Schuttler, who helped get the work into print, the institute's executive director Dr. Robert M. Citino and remarks by Andrea Ambrose. www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Maurice Ruffin and James Nolan.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their works, "We Cast a Shadow" and "Nasty Water — Collected New Orleans Poems," respectively. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Feb. 23
Johnette Downing.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 Highway 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs copies of several of her works, including "Who Got The Baby in King Cake?" www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon.
Feb. 24
Zeka Bru.^ Don Villavaso~, 5931 Bullard Ave., ~ — A sip and sign for the author's debut novel, "The Cemetery," with participants acting out characters. Visit www.zekabru-thecemetery.com for more information, sign up. 4:30 p.m.