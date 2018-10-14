SUNDAY
Brandi Perry.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "Splintered," a New Orleans-based tale about an alcoholic in a haunted mansion to disprove the rumors. gardendistrictbookshop.com. 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
Apricot Irving.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Lavinia Spalding, discusses her book "The Gospel of Trees," growing up as the daughter of a missionary in Haiti. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
C. Morgan Babst.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses her book, "The Floating World," with Anne Gisleson. www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Mohan Ambikaipaker.^ Tulane University, Woldenberg Art Center~, 6823 St. Charles Ave.~ — Book launch for "Political Blackness in Multiracial Britain," will include music, reading and commentary. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Kathryn Lasky.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses her books, "Bears Of the Ice — The Quest for The Cubs," and "Bears of the Ice — The Den of Forever Frost." www.octaviabooks.com. 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Kiese Laynom.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin, discusses "Heavy — An American Memoir," the work about growing up a hard-headed black son to a brilliant black mother in Jackson, Mississippi. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Ken Foster and Traer Scott.^ Antenna Gallery~, 3718 St. Claude Ave.~ — The author and photographer discuss their book, "City of Dogs — New York Dogs, Their Neighborhoods, And The People Who Love Them." Octavia Books will sell. www.octaviabooks.com 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Robert L. "Bob" Livingston Jr..^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The former congressman and speaker-elect of the House of Representatives discusses his memoir, "The Windmill Chaser — Triumphs and Less in American Politics." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Florence Dore.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses her book, "Novel Sounds — Southern Fiction In the Age of Rock and Roll." www.octaviabooks.com. 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Anne Lamott.^ St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church~, 7100 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author speaks for the Mabel Palmer Lectures and discusses her book, "Almost Everything — Notes on Home." Tickets are required and include the cost of the book. www.octaviabooks.com. $53.03. 6 p.m.
OCT. 21
Erin Entrada Kelly.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville~ — The Newberry Medal Award winner and author of "You Go First" will discuss her books. Free admission. 7 p.m.
OCT. 23
Michael Allen Zell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Sybil Haydel Morial.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author and former first lady of New Orleans discusses her book, "Witness to Change — From Jim Crow to Political Empowerment." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Anne Boyd Rioux.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses her latest book "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy — The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters." jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
OCT. 25
Poppy Tooker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — a Family Tradition'' and the restaurant provides samples. www.gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Michael Allen Zell.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The author releases "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. www.nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Tyler Bridges.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The journalist and author discusses his book "The Rise and Fall of David Duke." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Seven Local Authors.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Six children's authors and one nonfiction author discuss their works, including Yvonne Spear Perret, Erin Rovin, Michael Hewes, Sarah Hewes, Cornell P. Landry, Alexis Braud, Johnette Downing and John Magill. jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
OCT. 27
Marita Woywod Crandle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs her book "New Orleans Vampires — History and Legend." www.barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Rien Fertel.^ Church of Yoga~, 1480 N. Rocheblave St.~ — The author discusses "The Drive-By Truckers' Southern Rock Opera," focused on two bands, the fictional Betamax Guillotine and the Southern rock gods Lynyrd Skynyrd. www.gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Jon Padgett.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author offers nightmarish reading for the season, including works from his short horror collection "The Secret of Ventriloquism." www.nolalibrary.org. 7 p.m.
OCT. 28
Brian Kilmeade.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author presents his book Andrew Jackson and "The Miracle of New Orleans — The Battle That Shaped America's Destiny," in conversation with Ronald Drez. Tickets are required. www.octaviabooks.com. $20.53. 1 p.m.
NOV. 1
Dr. Blanche Wiesen Cook.^ National WWII Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents "Eleanor Roosevelt — The War Years and After, 1939-1962," the third volume in the series on the former first lady. Registration recommended. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. www.nationalww2museum.org. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Webb Hubbell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "The Eighteenth Green," a Jack Patterson thrill. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 3
Dotty Griffith.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs her book "The Ultimate Tortilla Press Cookbook." www.barnesandnoble.com. 4 p.m.
NOV. 6
Marissa Meyer.^ Academy of the Sacred Heart~, 4521 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses "Archenemies," the second installment in her young adult superhero series. Costumes encouraged. Tickets required. www.octaviabooks.com. $23.95. 6 p.m.
NOV. 7
Bryan Batt and Katy Danos.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The authors discuss "Pontchartrain Beach — A Family Affair," about the storied amusement park in New Orleans. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 8
YA Night.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — Young Adult authors Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland and Natalie C. Parker discuss and sign their books. www.barnesandnoble.com. 6 p.m.
James Nolan.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The poet reads and discusses "Nasty Water — Collected New Orleans Poems." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Bryan Batt and Katy Danos.^ The Advocate Gallery, The New Orleans Advocate~, 840 St. Charles Ave.~ — The authors discuss "Pontchartrain Beach — A Family Affair," about the Batt family's amusement park in New Orleans. A VIP reception precedes. Registration required. www.bryankatyvip.eventbrite.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
NOV. 10
Louisiana Book Festival.^ 701 N. Fourth St.~, — The festival is centered at the State Capitol and surrounding areas and includes panels and talks. Visitors can interact with authors, poets, storytellers and musicians, watch demonstrations and performances. There's also a large book sale. Free admission. 10 a.m.
Desiree Kent.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs her new book, "100 First Dates." Books will be sold. www.nolalibrary.org Free admission. 5 p.m.
NOV. 12
Maria Leonard Olsen.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "50 After 50 — Reframing the Next Chapter of Your Life." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.