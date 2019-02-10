Tuesday
Nancy Penrose.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Poppy Tooker.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — The author discusses her book, "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — A Family Tradition." www.nolalibrary.org. 6:30 p.m.
Cathy Barrow.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs her book, "Pie Squared — Irresistibly Easy Sweet & Savory Slab Pies." www.octaviabooks.com. 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Maurice Carlos Ruffin.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses and signs his novel,
"We Cast a Shadow." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Saturday
Mike Fawer.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 U.S. 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The defense attorney and author signs and discusses his book, "From the Bronx to the Bayou: A Defense Attorney's Odyssey, from Charles Evers to Edwin Edwards and Beyond." www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon.
Feb. 19
Hugh Ambrose.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The Institute for the Study of War and Democracy hosts a discussion of the posthumously published final book "Liberated Spirits — Two Women Who Battled Over Prohibition" with John Schuttler, who helped get the work into print, the institute's executive director Dr. Robert M. Citino and remarks by Andrea Ambrose. www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.
Feb. 21
Maurice Ruffin and James Nolan.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The authors discuss their works, "We Cast a Shadow" and "Nasty Water — Collected New Orleans Poems," respectively. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
Feb. 23
Johnette Downing.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3414 U.S. 190, Suite 10, Mandeville~ — The author signs copies of several of her works, including "Who Got The Baby in King Cake?" www.barnesandnoble.com. Noon.
Feb. 24
Zeka Bru.^ Don Villavaso~, 5931 Bullard Ave., ~ — A sip-and-sign for the author's debut novel, "The Cemetery," with participants acting out characters. Visit www.zekabru-thecemetery.com for more information or to sign up. 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 26
Keith Weldon Medley and Gayle Nolan.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Medley discusses his book "Black Life in Old New Orleans," and Nolan discusses the manuscript she was responsible for publishing of "What Love Can Do" by Arthur Mitchell. www.jplibrary.net 7 p.m.
Feb. 27
Adam Makos.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author of "Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy and a Collision of Lives in World War II" discusses and signs his book. www.nationalww2museum.org. 5 p.m.