SUNDAY
Erin Entrada Kelly.^ St. Tammany Parish Library, Causeway Branch~, 3457 Highway 190, Mandeville~ — The Newberry Medal Award winner and author of "You Go First" will discuss her books. 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Michael Allen Zell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Sybil Haydel Morial.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author and former first lady of New Orleans discusses her book, "Witness to Change — From Jim Crow to Political Empowerment." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Anne Boyd Rioux.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses her latest book "Meg, Jo Beth Amy — The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters." jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Poppy Tooker.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses and signs "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — a Family Tradition'' and the restaurant provides samples. www.gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Michael Allen Zell.^ Alvar Library~, 913 Alvar St.~ — The author releases "City Krystal Soulman," the latest in his series of novels featuring criminologist Bobby Delery. www.nolalibrary.org. 6 p.m.
Tyler Bridges.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The journalist and author discusses his book "The Rise and Fall of David Duke." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
Seven Local Authors.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Six children's authors and one nonfiction author discuss their works, including Yvonne Spear Perret, Erin Rovin, Michael Hewes, Sarah Hewes, Cornell P. Landry, Alexis Braud, Johnette Downing and John Magill. jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Marita Woywod Crandle.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs her book "New Orleans Vampires — History and Legend." www.barnesandnoble.com. 1 p.m.
Rien Fertel.^ Church of Yoga~, 1480 N. Rocheblave St.~ — The author discusses "The Drive-By Truckers' Southern Rock Opera," focused on two bands, the fictional Betamax Guillotine and the Southern rock gods Lynyrd Skynyrd. www.gardenistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Jon Padgett.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author offers nightmarish reading for the season, including works from his short horror collection "The Secret of Ventriloquism." www.nolalibrary.org. 7 p.m.
OCT. 28
Brian Kilmeade.^ Jewish Community Center~, 5342 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author presents his book "Andrew Jackson and The Miracle of New Orleans — The Battle That Shaped America's Destiny," in conversation with Ronald Drez. Tickets are required. www.octaviabooks.com. $20.53. 1 p.m.
OCT. 30
Folwell Dunbar.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author discusses collection of short stories, "He Falls Well — A Memoir of Survival." www.octaviabooks.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 1
Dr. Blanche Wiesen Cook.^ National World War II Museum~, 945 Magazine St.~ — The author presents "Eleanor Roosevelt — The War Years and After, 1939-1962," the third volume in the series on the former first lady. Registration recommended. (504) 528-1944, ext. 412. www.nationalww2museum.org. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Webb Hubbell.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "The Eighteenth Green," a Jack Patterson thriller. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
Tyler Bridges and Robert W. Fieseler.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — Bridges discusses his updated "The Rise and Fall of David Duke," and Fieseler discusses "Tinderbox — The Untold story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation." jplibrary.net. Free admission. 7 p.m.
NOV. 3
Dotty Griffith.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey~ — The author signs her book "The Ultimate Toritlla Press Cookbook." www.barnesandnoble.com. 4 p.m.
NOV. 6
Marissa Meyer.^ Academy of the Sacred Heart~, 4521 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses "Archenemies," the second installment in her young adult superhero series. Costumes encouraged. Tickets required. www.octaviabooks.com. $23.95. 6 p.m.
NOV. 7
Bryan Batt and Katy Danos.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The authors discuss "Pontchartrain Beach — A Family Affair," about the storied amusement park in New Orleans. www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 8
James Nolan.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The poet reads and discusses "Nasty Water — Collected New Orleans Poems." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
YA Night.^ Barnes & Noble Booksellers~, 3721 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie~ — Young Adult authors Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland and Natalie C. Parker discuss and sign their books. www.barnesandnoble.com. 6 p.m.
Bryan Batt and Katy Danos.^ The Advocate Gallery, The New Orleans Advocate~, 840 St. Charles Ave.~ — The authors discuss "Pontchartrain Beach — A Family Affair," about the storied amusement park in New Orleans. A VIP reception precedes. Registration required. www.bryankatyvip.eventbrite.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Poppy Tooker.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs "Pascal's Manale Cookbook — a Family Tradition'' as part of the library's Louisiana Literarti series. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.
NOV. 10
Louisiana Book Festival.^ 701 N. Fourth Street~, 701 N. Fourth Street~ — The festival is centered at the State Capitol and surrounding areas and includes panels and talks. Visitors can interact with authors, poets, storytellers and musicians, watch demonstrations and performances. There's also a large book sale. Free admission. 10 a.m.
Desiree Kent.^ Latter Library~, 5120 St. Charles Ave.~ — The author discusses and signs her new book, "100 First Dates." Books will be sold. www.nolalibrary.org Free admission. 2 p.m.
NOV. 12
Maria Leonard Olsen.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "50 After 50 — Reframing the Next Chapter of Your Life." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 13
Jason Berry.^ Garden District Book Shop~, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.~ — The author discusses "City of a Million Dreams. — A History of New Orleans at Year 300." www.gardendistrictbookshop.com. 6 p.m.
NOV. 15
Jason Berry.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — The author discusses "City of a Million Dreams — A History of New Orleans at Year 300'' as part of the library's Louisiana Literarti series. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m.