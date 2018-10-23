Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins is the Forrest Gump of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience.
Just as Tom Hanks’ character in the 1994 film tended to turn up at important moments in history, Jenkins and his band seem to show up at pivotal points for Voodoo.
Still riding high on the hits “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Graduate,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be,” Third Eye Blind headlined the very first Voodoo Experience, a single-day event staged in City Park’s Tad Gormley Stadium in 1999.
The band was booked again in 2015, only to have its performance, along with the day’s entire schedule, rained out. That soggy, muddy Voodoo marked the end of an era, as it turned out to be the last overseen by the festival's founder, Steve Rehage.
On Friday at 3:30 p.m., Third Eye Blind will plug in at the main Altar Stage on opening day of the milestone 20th anniversary Voodoo Experience, which continues through Sunday in City Park’s Festival Grounds alongside Wisner Boulevard.
Though this is officially the 20th Voodoo, it is only the third in its current format and configuration. In 2016, Live Nation Entertainment, the festival’s majority owner, assigned production of Voodoo to C3 Presents, the Austin-based firm that produces the Austin City Limits Festival and the various Lollapaloozas, among many other events.
The C3 team oversaw a remake of Voodoo, upgrading the layout, design aesthetic, food area and even the bathroom facilities (flush toilets!). Leading the team is festival director Don Kelly, a holdover from the Rehage era.
Under the direction of Kelly and C3, Voodoo has managed to be both contemporary and classic while attracting consistently large crowds. This year’s roster follows essentially the same blueprint as the previous two years, with the three headlining slots occupied by a major rock act, a major rap/R&B act and a top-tier modern/indie rock act.
Third Eye Blind’s return in no way signals that Voodoo is focused on nostalgia. Most Friday acts on the festival’s two main stages — including closers Mumford & Sons, plus Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Elle King, White Reaper and New Orleans’ own the Revivalists — didn’t exist when Voodoo launched. Voodoo likely will be the first time Mumford & Sons showcase songs from the band's upcoming fourth album, "Delta," live.
Le Plur, Voodoo’s electronic dance music stage, is specifically geared to a young audience. Dutch producer/DJ Martin Garrix, all of 22 years old, is arguably the world’s most popular EDM artist at the moment. From his performance during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea to the slew of fresh singles he dropped recently, he is omnipresent. He’ll join Odesza, Zeds Dead and many others at Le Plur, the main destination for many Voodoo attendees.
Voodoo’s streak of landing the hottest rapper/R&B act in the world continues this weekend. In 2016, it was The Weeknd. Last year, it was Kendrick Lamar.
And on Saturday, rapper/actor Childish Gambino will likely play to the largest crowd of the weekend. The hip-hop alter ego of actor Donald Glover, who played a young Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Gambino launched himself to the top of hip-hop’s hierarchy with the May release of the politicized single and video “This Is America.” The video’s YouTube views have now surpassed 415 million.
He postponed most dates on his fall tour after injuring his foot onstage in Dallas; he outright canceled his two scheduled appearances at the Austin City Limits Festival earlier this month. Voodoo is his only October show that wasn’t pushed back to December.
Alongside the fresh, Voodoo also features the familiar.
The hard rock supergroup A Perfect Circle, fronted by Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, was founded in 1999, the same year as Voodoo. Keenan first visited Voodoo in 2001 with Tool, then returned several years later with A Perfect Circle. In 2016, he did double duty at Voodoo with both Tool and another of his projects, Puscifer. He’s back again this year with A Perfect Circle, preceding Mumford & Sons on the Altar Stage Friday.
British indie rock darlings Arctic Monkeys headlined Voodoo on a cold night in 2014. They're back to close out the festival again on Sunday, following Modest Mouse and 21 Savage.
At the 2003 Voodoo, shock rocker Marilyn Manson broadcast various blasphemies and obscenities into the living rooms of none-too-pleased Lakeview residents. Manson’s dark star has dimmed since then, and he likely won’t be as audible in nearby neighborhoods this year, now that the festival’s audio is better contained in a different part of City Park.
“We’re a fest that takes place on Halloween weekend,” Kelly said in June. “Obviously there’s a tie-in to what Manson does.”
And a tie-in to Voodoo's past, even as the festival looks to the future.
A single-day general admission ticket purchased before Friday at 10 a.m. is $75 plus fees; a three-day pass is $155 plus fees. Ticket prices increase on the festival’s opening day. Go to voodoofestival.com for more information.