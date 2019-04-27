The first weekend of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest winds down on Sunday with a mix of classic and contemporary.

Topping the roster of classic artists is Van Morrison. No stranger to Jazz Fest, Morrison is a bit of a wild card — fans never quite know whether the focused, genial singer or the more mercurial Morrison will show up. When he's dialed in, he's all soul and swing.

He's preceded on the Acura Stage by Bonnie Raitt, who first performed at Jazz Fest in 1977, and homegrown soul queen Irma Thomas, who first graced a Fair Grounds stage in 1974. Meanwhile, over at Congo Square, the legendary Al Green follows the mighty O'Jays for a top-notch double shot of soul and R&B.

The Gentilly Stage hosts a contemporary progression topped off by Columbian reggaeton singer J Balvin. He follows Bleachers, the guitar-pop project featuring songsmith Jack Antonoff, as well as forward-thinking south Louisiana bands Royal Teeth, GIVERS, Flow Tribe and Naughty Professor.

Other notable acts: The Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis in the WWOZ Jazz Tent.

— Keith Spera

Food @ Jazz Fest

Crawfish Strudel, Food Area II

Crawfish tails with trinity and green onions in a lightly creamy, flavorful sauce — it sounds like a Louisiana stew to slurp up with a spoon. Instead, this Jazz Fest creation from Cottage Catering is encased in delicate sheets of phyllo dough, making it an easily portable snack with a rich flavor.

— Ian McNulty