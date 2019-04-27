A brass band serenading crowds outside the Jazz and Heritage Festival on North Lopez Street Friday was shut down by New Orleans police, but was allowed to finish its set on private property.

Debbie Lindsey and Philipe LaMancusa were sitting on their porch with friends enjoying the music of the 100 Brass Band at 7 p.m. when the New Orleans Police Department stopped and told the band that they had to quit playing.

The couple's house, located a block from Liuzza’s by the Track, is well situated to watch departing Jazz Festers making their way to either the nearby Liuzza’s party or to other parts. Most people walking by the brass band stopped to listen or dance, but police officers asked the band to stop playing, citing lack of a permit and complaints from neighbors.

Impromptu music performances and vendors selling food, water and other wares outside of the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course during and after Jazz Fest is a longstanding tradition. The party on the block next to Liuzza’s by the Track has been happening for about 20 years, neighbors said.

An NOPD spokesman asked about the incident didn't have an immediate explanation for why the band was told to stop performing.

Lindsey said officers were respectful shutting down the brass band. But, sensing disappointment all around, Lindsey and LaMancusa decided to intervene.

“Can they play in our yard?” Lindsey remembered asking the officer. The officer said no, they needed a permit. But after the officer went to check, he came back and gave her the OK.

"We thank the police who used common sense to defuse this situation today by allowing them to play in our yard,” Lindsey said Friday.

The 100 Brass Bad reassembled in the couple's front yard, and a street party with dancing ensued until about 8 p.m.

“It was the best party we ‘never’ planned!” said Lindsey.

Information from special contributor Katy Reckdahl was used in this report.