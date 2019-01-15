Mick Jagger and Katy Perry will help blow out the candles on the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s 50th birthday cake this spring.
A long-rumored appearance by the Rolling Stones and the surprise Perry performance top the 2019 Jazz Fest roster, which was unveiled Tuesday after months of speculation.
The megastars will join Chris Stapleton, the Dave Matthews Band, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, Pitbull, Earth Wind & Fire, John Fogerty, Santana, Leon Bridges, Al Green, Chaka Kahn, Tom Jones, Gladys Knight, Ciara, Alanis Morissette and hundreds of Louisiana acts across two four-day weekends at the Fair Grounds, April 25-28 and May 2-5.
By adding an extra day to the first weekend, the 2019 Jazz Fest will have approximately 688 performance slots. Of those acts, longtime Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis said, around 600 are Louisiana-based.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of a festival that originated in 1970 as essentially a neighborhood event, with only a few hundred attendees, at the Municipal Auditorium and in what is now Armstrong Park.
It was 15 years ago that Davis’ Festival Productions partnered with AEG, one of the largest producers of live entertainment in the world, to co-produce Jazz Fest.
That AEG partnership made booking Perry and the Rolling Stones possible, Davis said. Both acts will perform without the elaborate productions they normally deploy.
“The biggest band in the world has accepted playing Jazz Fest on Jazz Fest’s terms, on a stage under a tent (canopy), in the daytime, with no lights,” Davis said. “It says something about them, but it also says a lot about the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.”
Having acts like the Stones and Perry “changes the profile of the festival, the skyline, and the business model. Now there’s no group in the world that is off-limits.”
The Rolling Stones’ first New Orleans show in more than 25 years will be on Thursday, May 2. Tickets are $185 plus fees, slightly more than double the $85 gate price for most other days. Tickets for “Locals Thursday,” on April 25, are $50 for Louisiana residents.
More special, premium-price days may be in Jazz Fest's future.
“I don’t know that we’ll dial up something every year — it took us 50 years to get the Rolling Stones,” Davis said. “But it’s an established scenario. We’ll be able to get anybody at this point.”
Beyond the Stones, the roster of what is formally known as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell boasts a typically diverse array of marquee acts.
Classic rocker Bob Seger will make his Jazz Fest debut on the second Saturday, May 4. That was the only date that worked with Seger’s scheduling, Davis said.
Because the Dave Matthews Band was already booked as that Saturday’s Acura Stage headliner, Seger and his Silver Bullet Band will be on the Gentilly Stage.
Also this year, Davis intentionally recruited several “visiting” artists who have long histories with Jazz Fest, including Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison, Jimmy Buffett and Santana.
On the first Friday, Davis slotted south Louisiana guitarist Tab Benoit on Acura ahead of Santana.
“That, to me, is some of the magic of Jazz Fest,” Davis said of the local/national pairing.
Across the field, the New Orleans band the Revivalists will headline the Gentilly Stage, preceded by the Head and the Heart, the Subdudes and Bonerama.
That day’s bill also includes the return of the Dave Matthews Band, a Jazz Fest regular, and Cuban-American hitmaker Pitbull. Pitbull performed at Jazz Fest in 2015, then canceled a return engagement in 2017 when stormy weather prevented his private jet from landing in New Orleans.
In addition to the Stones, the roster for May 2 features Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Rita Coolidge and dozens of local acts, including Ivan Neville & Dumpstaphunk. Ivan Neville, a keyboardist and singer, was a member of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ solo band, the X-Pensive Winos. Neville also appears on the Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge” album.
That Dumpstaphunk will appear at the Fair Grounds on the same day as the Rolling Stones was no accident, Davis said.
When the Stones step onto the Acura Stage around 5 p.m., the rest of the Fair Grounds will go dark. But otherwise, that day’s schedule will be like a typical day at Jazz Fest.
However, for the first time in the modern history of Jazz Fest, ticket sales will be limited on “Rolling Stones Thursday.” Given the band’s long absence from New Orleans, as well as strong sales for other dates on the Stones' upcoming stadium tour, the Jazz Fest tickets are expected to sell out.
To better accommodate the crowd, the festival has made a policy change: On “Stones Thursday,” no chairs or tarps will be allowed at the Acura Stage. Reserving real estate with chairs and tarps is “antithetical” to the spirit of the festival, Davis said, and they gobble up considerably more space than a person standing.
“It’s going to be a big day, the biggest Thursday crowd ever,” Davis said. “But it’s going to be comfortable.”
Indicative of the festival’s growth, acts that previously appeared on big stages now headline tents. The likes of Boz Scaggs, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples and Los Lobos will perform in the Blues Tent this year. Herbie Hancock will be in the Jazz Tent on the final day.
On the first Sunday, brothers Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis will lead a tribute to their father, living legend Ellis Marsalis, at the Jazz Tent. More than a dozen other tributes to various New Orleans artists are planned.
The festival straddles everything from country star Chris Stapleton to reggaeton star J Galvin to obscure African bands. The festival hasn’t featured as many African bands in recent years as it once did. Reversing that trend was a priority, Davis said.
The festival “has to be true to its history and honor people’s experience here. But it also has to be broad," he said.
“This just can’t be a festival where you call up an agent and book a band. We have to dig all the way into the roots.”
Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews & Orleans Avenue will once again close the Acura Stage on the final Sunday, a slot occupied for years by the Neville Brothers. In 2018, Cyril Neville and Ivan Neville made guest appearances with Shorty and company.
This year, the show is officially billed as “Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles.” Those Nevilles will include Aaron Neville, who Davis hopes will sing “Amazing Grace” and “One Love” as he did for years with the Neville Brothers.
“We’re going full circle,” Davis said, “and putting them all together.”