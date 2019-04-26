The first Saturday of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is topped by a surprise, though well-known, name: pop superstar and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry.
Perry is not currently on tour. When she does tour, she presides over an elaborate spectacle of costumes and props. For her one-off show at Jazz Fest's main Acura Stage, she'll presumably present a far more stripped-down production, one that is dependent solely on her voice and catalog of hits. She'll follow New Orleans-born Americana band Hurray for the Riff Raff at the Acura Stage.
Leon Bridges is one of the bright lights of contemporary soul music. The Texas-born singer has crafted such ultra-smooth singles as "Beyond" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)." In an unusual bit of programming, Bridges follows the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle at the Gentilly Stage.
Other notable acts on Saturday: Logic, Boz Scaggs, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Gregory Porter, Curren$y.
— Keith Spera
Food @ Jazz Fest
Paletas de Café, Food Area I
Local Cuban caterer Congreso Cubano delivers a double treat with frozen espresso pops that can cool you down and pick you up. They’re refreshing, with just a mellow sweetness, and they also pack a caffeinated kick that can be just the thing to beat a mid-day slump.
— Ian McNulty