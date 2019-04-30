After Jazz Fest started with a rain delay last Thursday, some rain is expected to hit the fest on the second weekend, but the forecast also calls for some sunshine.

The highest chance of rain for the weekend is currently forecast for 30% on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will hit the mid-80s throughout the weekend.

Here's the current forecast for the weekend:

Thursday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. High near 83.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 83.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. High near 83.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 84.

