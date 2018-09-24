Adding musical flavor to Emeril Lagasse Foundation Boudin, Bourbon & Beer 2018 will be Americana/roots bands and musicians Railroad Earth, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilli Mae and the Honey Island Swamp Band.
The event, at Champions Square on Nov. 9, will also feature boudin-based dishes by 70 regional chefs, including hosts Emeril Lagasse, Donald Link, Steven Stryjewski and Guy Fieri. Other chefs include Sarah Gruenberg/Monteverde Restaurant & Pastifico (Chicago), Carey Bringle/Peg Leg Porter (Nashville), and Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye (Austin), as well as New Orleans chefs Alon Shaya (Saba), Nick Lama (Avo), Carl Schaubhut (DTB), Blakley Kymen (Marcello’s), Michael Gulotta (Mopho) and Tory McPhail (Commander’s Palace).
Bourbon cocktail from Buffalo Trace, wines from Au Bon Climat, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards, and craft beers from Abita Beer accompany the boudin dishes. Other activities include a cigar-tasting hosted by Nat Sherman, and a silent auction.
This culinary festival raises funds for the foundation, founded in 2002, which supports culinary, nutrition and arts programs for youth.
Tickets to Boudin, Bourbon & Beer are $135 per person, $150 day of event, including food, beverages and live entertainment.
The following night is the foundation’s Carnivale du Vin, a black-tie wine auction and gala at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.