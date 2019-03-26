Jazz Fest fans, it’s time to start making the tough choices.
Producers of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell have released the “cubes” showing the full hour-by-hour, stage-by-stage schedule.
With as many as 13 stages going simultaneously, fest-goers will inevitably miss somebody. But now they have another chance to score tickets for this year's biggest act, the Rolling Stones.
During a press conference Tuesday at the Fair Grounds to kick off the month-long countdown to the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest, producer Quint Davis announced that additional tickets for "Rolling Stones Thursday," May 2, will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, at nojazzfest.com and, while supplies last, at the Smoothie King Center box office. The price is $250 plus service charges, an increase from January’s initial on-sale price of $185.
Additional second-weekend VIP packages also go on sale Wednesday.
The 50th anniversary Jazz Fest will run April 25-28 and May 2-5. The fest expanded to eight days this year to commemorate its milestone anniversary.
The Rolling Stones’ day is the first time in the modern history of Jazz Fest that daily admission at the Fair Grounds has been capped. Davis has said attendance will be limited to a number that can "fit comfortably" on the Acura Stage field. The festival has not said how many tickets will be sold; one source placed the number at approximately 47,000.
In another twist for May 2, all other stages at the Fair Grounds will go silent when the Stones start up. As the newly released cubes reveal, the Stones are scheduled to hit the Acura Stage at 5 p.m. and perform for two hours.
Also, patrons may not bring chairs, tarps or blankets to Jazz Fest on Rolling Stones Thursday, in order to maximize standing-room-only capacity at the Acura Stage. Only foldable stools/seats without backs or side arms, or medical devices with a folding seat/stool, will be allowed in designated areas.
Tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest have proved to be a hot commodity. A pre-sale for Louisiana residents in January at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome drew thousands of locals, many of whom camped out overnight. Each person with a valid Louisiana ID could purchase a maximum of two tickets.
The remaining Stones tickets in the initial allotment sold out the following day after going on sale to the general public.
Since then, “Stones Thursday” tickets have been selling for well above face value on the secondary ticket market.
Tuesday’s event in the paddock area of the Fair Grounds’ grandstand was attended by dozens of invited musicians, media members, staffers and friends of the festival, many of whom were connected to its five-decade history.
Vance Vaucresson, whose family has sold its signature sausage at all 49 previous Jazz Fests, was there. So was Mardi Gras Indian Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, who performed at the 1970 Jazz Fest, staged at Armstrong Park and the Municipal Auditorium. He’s one of more than a dozen musicians from 1970 who are on this year’s schedule.
Representatives of New Orleans Coca-Cola Bottling Co. handed out new, commemorative 50th anniversary Jazz Fest eight-ounce bottles of soda.
This year's layout of festival stages and food booths is essentially the same as it's been in recent years, with one change.
AARP is the newly announced presenting sponsor of the “AARP RhythmPourium,” a new performance stage inside what was once the festival’s record tent. Recorded music will still be sold there, along with wine (hence the “pourium” name).
The entertainment at Tuesday's press conference underscored the festival's sense of history.
When he came to New Orleans in 1969 to plan the following spring’s inaugural festival, Jazz Fest founder George Wein stayed with Preservation Hall founder Allan Jaffe. The current incarnation of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, led by Jaffe’s son, bassist/tuba player Ben Jaffe, bookended Tuesday’s event with two songs from the 2013 album “That’s It!,” the first collection of all-original material in the band’s decades-long history.
The Preservation Hall band also backed Irma Thomas as she sang “(You Can Have My Husband But) Don’t Mess With My Man,” which was released as her first single back in 1959.
Thomas, described by Davis as “the queen of the soul of New Orleans, and certainly the queen of Jazz Fest,” first performed at the festival in 1974. She’s been a stalwart ever since. At 78, she is one of last acts from the golden age of New Orleans rhythm & blues who still commands a prominent, stand-alone set at the festival. She’ll be on the main Acura Stage on Sunday, April 28, ahead of Bonnie Raitt and Van Morrison.
Speaking as a veteran artist, she thanked the festival “for keeping us alive. Jazz Fest brought us out of the closet, took the cobwebs off and gave us jobs. We never get too old to play Jazz Fest. If we are still able to play and sing, they give us a job.”