Snakebit. Both Thursdays of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Festival have been snakebit — bedeviled by bad luck.

But the festival found an antidote in each case.

When the Rolling Stones, then Fleetwood Mac, bailed on the 50th anniversary Jazz Fest’s second Thursday, organizers summoned the reliably solid Widespread Panic and made it a bonus “Locals Thursday.”

And when the first Thursday got whacked by pounding rain, the festival delayed opening the gates by 90 minutes, then hung in there until the sun saved the day.

After successive waves of sometimes heavy downpours, the sun broke through the clouds Thursday as the Doobie Brothers rocked “Jesus Is Just Alright” at the Acura Stage.

The crowd cheered. Doobies guitarist Patrick Simmons beamed.

Jesus apparently likes Jazz Fest.

And based on Thursday morning’s dire outlook, divine intervention was necessary. A powerful line of thunderstorms rolled over the Fair Grounds before the gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m. With much of south Louisiana under a tornado watch, Jazz Fest’s producers pushed back the opening to 12:30 p.m.

They’re accustomed to dealing with inclement weather. In 2015 and 2016, storms shut down the music early some days. In 2017, the gates didn’t open until 3 p.m. on the day Lorde and Tom Petty played.

Thursday’s rain scratched the first round of scheduled performers. But the stages were up and running from then on, despite more downpours early in the afternoon.

This "opening Thursday," Jazz Fest’s first since 2003, was likely going to be lightly attended regardless of the forecast. The rain made for an even lighter crowd, especially early on, when there were no lines even at the popular cochon de lait booth.

As the Kinfolk Brass Band opened the main Acura Stage at 12:30 p.m. to a largely empty field, Rob Schulte, the drummer in the popular local cover band the Topcats, watched with his wife. He’d be on the same stage later that afternoon as the percussionist in Rockin’ Dopsie Jr.’s band.

“I feel like Jazz Fest is a big ball of energy that continues to roll,” he said. “No matter what the weather says, you can’t stop it. We’ve played every condition possible out here. I think we will be fine today.”

At the Fais Do-Do Stage, the contemporary Cajun band the Revelers were on familiar, if soggy, ground.

“We’re so happy to be here on this beautiful, rainy day,” fiddler/accordionist Blake Miller said. “The Revelers are playing Jazz Fest, so that means it’s raining.”

More often than not, unfortunately, the Lafayette band’s sets at the Fair Grounds have met with gray skies. As the rain came down Thursday, 150 dedicated Cajun music fans, most in shrimp boots and ponchos, waltzed in the puddles.

Later, the Doobie Brothers delivered a succession of hits and, eventually, the sun. Earth Wind & Fire — maybe there's no "rain" in the band's name for a reason — closed the Acura Stage with their own kind of sunshine: sparkling blue jackets and a typically high-energy set of singalongs.

At the Gentilly Stage, local rap-cabaret character Boyfriend presided over a cheeky bit of musical theater. She and her dancers, all with oversize curlers in their hair, frequently disappeared behind the pink curtains of three onstage changing rooms. Late in the set, they emerged in schoolgirl outfits for a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" — possibly the first time its “we don’t need no education” refrain was sung at Jazz Fest.

Gentilly Stage closer Alanis Morissette didn’t let her pregnancy slow her down, even if a questionable sound mix stole some of her band’s thunder. “Turn it up?” she said, repeating shouted requests from the audience. “My three favorite words.”

The multiple guitars in her band snarled through “Right Through You,” then unplugged for an understated, mostly acoustic “Hand in My Pocket.” Morissette contributed harmonica as scores of cell phones in the crowd recorded the moment.

She summoned all the necessary outrage for an uncensored “You Oughta Know,” one of the great hell-hath-no-fury anthems. She ranged back and forth across the stage, stalked in tight circles, and backed away from an imaginary foe, her fingers flexing and her hands shaking.

Not wanting to leave on an outraged note, she shifted gears for “Thank U” and a guitar-heavy “Uninvited,” which, finally, was plenty loud.

Earlier in the day at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage inside the Fair Grounds grandstand, 71-year-old Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis moderated a conversation with the man who first hired him 50 years ago, 93-year-old Jazz Fest founder George Wein. Wein, who was responsible for festivals and tours all around the globe, is stooped and moves slowly these days; his voice no longer commands a room.

But he still knows what makes festivals work. To be a successful festival, he said to a rapt audience, “you need people. So you’ve got to have names people recognize.”

A festival also needs “guts,” he continued. “The meaning of the festival must never be lost. As long as you do that, your festival will be a success.”

At 50 years and counting, Davis added, “we’re still here, and we’re still able to do what we do.”

Even on a rainy day.