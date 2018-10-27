If you gazed heavenward on opening day of the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, it was all blue skies and brilliant horizons.
If you looked down, it was a sloppy, shoe-sucking, all-consuming mess.
The members of Mumford & Sons, Friday night’s main stage closer at the City Park Festival Grounds, were clearly looking up as they aimed, and largely managed, to elevate all in attendance.
To navigate the bog that was Voodoo on Friday — imagine the soupiest, muddiest spot on the Fair Grounds infield during Jazz Fest, spread ankle-deep over much of the site like chunky peanut butter — was a challenge. It was even more so for those attendees whose attire didn’t include shrimp boots or waterproof hiking boots.
Facing and overcoming adversity, from Dust Bowl injustice to unrequited longing, is Mumford & Sons’ stock in trade. At the Altar Stage, they essentially picked up the muddy masses with inspiring songs rendered with vigor, skill, pluck, charm and unabashed sincerity, whether prayer or promise, profound truth or deep-set passion. They made it easy to buy in.
Photos: Mumford & Sons, The Revivalists get 20th anniversary of Voodoo Festival off to roaring start
A Perfect Circle preceded Marcus Mumford and company on the same stage, and that group's heavy, dramatic rock literally operates in the shadows: Vocalist Maynard James Keenan, who also fronts Tool, spent the entire set on a riser at the rear of the stage, shrouded in darkness. The giant LED screens flanking the stage were turned off at the band’s request.
Mumford & Sons, by contrast, are all about the light, especially the light at the end of the tunnel.
Establishing the we're-all-in-this-together vibe right away, the British band’s four principals spent much of the early set clustered on the small satellite stage at the end of a short runway.
They opened with “42” (it's also been referred to as "See a Sign"), the first track on their fourth studio album, “Delta,” which arrives Nov. 16. Armed with banjo, acoustic guitar, upright bass, keyboards and kick drum, they knocked off the more familiar “Babel” and “Little Lion Man,” their breakthrough hit with the hearty sing-along refrain of “I really (screwed) it up this time, didn’t I, my dear?”
Back on the main stage, the core four were augmented by horns, violin and a drummer who alternated drum duties with Mumford. Ben Lovett wove piano runs into the arrangements. Winston Marshall's fleet, firm banjo-picking framed the acoustic numbers, as did Ted Dwane's upright bass. Together, they whipped up a storm.
By the time they arrived at the uptempo “Tompkins Square Park,” they had all switched from acoustic to electric instruments. Just as quickly, they downshifted for “Believe.” Mumford, his eyes closed, fully sold the song's sentiments.
Alternating anthemic choruses with the comic timing of his banter, he riffed on the recurring fear of performing with his fly undone. “We should check each other before we go onstage,” he said to his bandmates. “That might look a little weird.”
He saluted Voodoo’s host city with, “This is the finest destination the States have to offer, especially on Halloween.” Noting his and his bandmates’ lack of costumes, he added, “We feel quite under-dressed.”
They resumed the slow/fast dynamic with “Awake My Soul.” Mumford finger-picked an acoustic guitar through the bracing ballad “Ghosts That We Knew.” They returned to “Delta” for “Guiding Light." With the lyric, “Even when there’s no star in sight, you’ll always be my guiding light,” they once again found the glass half-full.
From then on, they pressed the pedal to the floor. The churning guitars of the surging “The Cave” gave way to an exhilarating “Ditmas.” Mumford charged along the barricades into the crowd, ending up on the runway stage waving a burning flare, rallying the troops and storming the ramparts all at once.
Back on the main stage, a shower of sparks fell as Mumford kicked aside two of his drums following an intense “Dust Bowl Dance.”
They eased into the encore section accompanied by a 12-piece string section for "If I Say," an understated, lesser track from "Delta." They returned to their acoustic rave-up roots with “I Will Wait,” initiating a mass sing-along. An electric “The Wolf” stopped suddenly just as fireworks popped onstage like an exclamation point.
After Voodoo, Mumford and his bandmates head back to the United Kingdom for a couple more weeks of rehearsals before a two-year world tour kicks off.
Aside from tweaking the set list, it’s difficult to imagine what, exactly, they must fine-tune, beyond cleaning the mud from their boots.