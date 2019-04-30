The second weekend of Jazz Fest is coming with another round of music, art and food.

Here's everything you need to know to plan out the perfect Jazz Fest weekend.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Grounds.

Tickets are $75 in advance of $85 at the gate, except for Thursday when locals can receive up to two $50 tickets with a valid Louisiana ID.

On the first Thursday of Jazz Fest, the gate opening was delayed because of severe storms that blew through the city.

Early weather forecasts for this weekend call for some rain, but also sunshine and warm temperatures.

After bookings and cancellations by both The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac for the second Thursday of Jazz Fest, Widespread Panic will now perform for the longest set of the fest as the Thursday headliner.

Tom Jones and Mavis Staples round out the lineup.

Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark Jr. and Gladys Knight top the must-see list for Friday.

John Prine was scheduled to headline the Blues Tent on Saturday, May 4, but cancelled on Tuesday.

Guitarist Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio will replace Prine.

Dave Matthews Band and Diana Ross will perform Saturday. Pitbull will also return to the fest after a cancellation in 2017.

Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews will once again close out the entire Jazz Fest on Sunday evening. He has held that spot since 2013.

John Fogerty, Jimmy Buffett, Buddy Guy and more are scheduled to perform throughout the day.

If the Fair Grounds shows aren't enough, there are a number of after dark performances scheduled for this weekend.

From Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk to Evanescence, several shows will keep the Jazz Fest festivities going after hours.

Need advice on Jazz Fest food?

The Advocate's food critic tried every new Jazz Fest dish.

