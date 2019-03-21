Now it's getting real: the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest cubes, the schedule blocks with performance times and stage assignments, will be unveiled on Tuesday, March 26.

The cubes, so-called because they are arrayed in stacked blocks, or "cubes," reveal how long each act will perform, and where. They also highlight the tough choices attendees must make before conflicting acts.

+6 Rolling Stones tickets for 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest sell out during first day of public sale It's only rock 'n' roll, but a whole lot of folks want to hear it: Tickets to see the Rolling Stones at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest are sold out.

The 50th edition of what is formally the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell is April 25-28 and May 2-5 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Tickets are available for every day except for Thursday, May 2, a special premium day headlined by the Rolling Stones. The limited number of tickets for that day sold out within two days of going on sale, despite costing twice the price of a "normal" day's Jazz Fest ticket.