In the event that anyone forgot that the Rolling Stones were once booked to play this 50th edition of Jazz Fest, plenty of Stones references have been popping up around the event, with cover songs and shout outs from the stages.

A Stones references even carried into the food booths.

Patton’s Caters is the Slidell-based operation behind perhaps the most photographed dish of Jazz Fest - the full-plate combo of crawfish sack, oyster patty and crawfish beignets.

When Patton’s heard The Rolling Stones we’re booked to play, the vendor made up special T-shirts for its booth crew with a crawfish sack on the tongue of the band’s famous lips logo.

The shirt reads read “you can’t always get what you want / but if you try our combo / you get what you need.”

Staff said they’ve heard lots of requests from people to buy the shirts off their backs, but they say that’s a nonstarter for this one of a kind Jazz Fest 50th keepsake. After all, like the song says, you can’t always get what you want.

