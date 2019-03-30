As big as the build-up was for the Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the disappointment over the band’s cancellation is even bigger.

Booking the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band for the historic 50th anniversary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was a tremendous coup. When the festival announced its talent roster in January, the Rolling Stones, spelled out in all capital letters, occupied the entire top line.

But on Saturday morning, the band postponed its entire 2019 North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needs an undisclosed “medical treatment.”

So the Rolling Stones will no longer headline Jazz Fest on Thursday, May 2.

A years-long, around-the-world courtship, months of planning and secret-keeping, complex negotiations, a blueprint for an entirely different day at Jazz Fest, fans camping out overnight for tickets, millions of dollars in ticket sales – all of it was rendered moot by the fragile health of a 75-year-old singer.

+20 Thousands line up for tickets to the Rolling Stones at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest In a scene right out of the pre-Internet 1970s, thousands of people lined up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday morning to buy concert…

Had it been, say, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood who needed treatment, maybe the show would have gone on. Bon Jovi replaced guitarist Richie Sambora at the last minute for a 2011 Jazz Fest show.

But Jagger is irreplaceable. As Jagger goes, so go the Stones. If he is out of commission, so is the band.

This is not the first time Jazz Fest has faced a prominent cancellation. Fats Domino was to close out the triumphant 2006 Jazz Fest, the first after Hurricane Katrina, as a hometown hero. But Domino, beset by performance anxiety, canceled the morning of the show because he didn’t feel well.

Can't see video below? Click here.

In 2010, Aretha Franklin bailed on the fest a day before she was to headline the main Acura Stage. Rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, recovering from a stroke, dropped out of the 2019 line-up.

But never before has the festival suffered a cancellation as devastating as the Stones'.

In 2006, the festival swapped Lionel Richie into Domino’s slot. In 2010, Franklin was replaced by Earth, Wind & Fire. Johnny Rivers will fill in for Jerry Lee Lewis this year.

But who could possibly be an equivalent replacement for the Rolling Stones? Unless Led Zeppelin were to reunite, the answer is probably nobody.

Paul McCartney would be close, but he's already booked for a New Orleans concert at the Smoothie King Center in May. U2 is a next-generation superstar act that has a history with longtime Jazz Fest producer Quint Davis and New Orleans. But U2, like all acts of that stature, plans out tours long in advance, and generally performs with an elaborate stage and light show.

The Stones were the ultimate booking for a festival that has, over the past dozen years, presented just about every major artist from the 1960s and ‘70s that is still vital and viable: Elton John. Eric Clapton. Bruce Springsteen. Billy Joel. The Eagles. Fleetwood Mac. Rod Stewart. Stevie Wonder.

But none of them generated as much excitement – or could sell as many premium-priced tickets – as the Rolling Stones.

Quint Davis declined through a spokesman to comment Saturday on the unfortunate turn of events. He’s likely as disappointed, if not moreso, than anybody. He carefully cultivated a relationship with the Rolling Stones camp for years, and worked extremely hard to bring the Stones to Jazz Fest. He really wanted this to happen.

+4 How did 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest land the Rolling Stones? Longtime producer explains Landing the Rolling Stones for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is, in Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”

But just as he can’t control the weather, he can’t control Mick Jagger’s health. Having promoted festivals and events for five decades, Davis has learned to roll with whatever fate throws his way.

Still, this one has to sting. A lot.

What happens next is unclear. The entire May 2 schedule at the Fair Grounds was built around the Rolling Stones. All other stages were to go dark at 4 p.m., an hour before the Stones were to start up at the Acura Stage.

Tickets in the initial allotment for “Rolling Stones Thursday” were priced at $185 – slightly more than double the price of a regular Jazz Fest ticket. They sold out, with hundreds of people camping overnight for a Louisiana residents pre-sale at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in January. The festival put more Stones tickets on sale this week, for $250 apiece. Second-weekend VIP packages and WWOZ Brass Passes all sold out quickly because of the Rolling Stones.

The festival says that information about refunds will be forthcoming.

A statement from the Rolling Stones announcing the postponement of the entire No Filter Tour said the 16 stadium concerts around North America will be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

But that doesn’t help Jazz Fest.

Thus, Davis and his team must figure out what to do about May 2. Will they try to book some other high-profile act? Will they fill in additional bands for that day's late slots on the other stages?

Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk was scheduled to play on the Acura Stage just before the Rolling Stones. Neville has a long history with the Stones; he contributed to two Stones albums, and was a member of guitarist Keith Richards’ solo band, the X-Pensive Winos.

He was looking forward to performing in front of what would have been an enormous crowd at the Acura Stage, and hanging out with his buddies in the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band.

“Obviously it’s a big disappointment,” Neville said Saturday. “My heart goes out to everybody who’s got to figure this out – that’s a tough gig. But if anybody can figure something out, it’s Quint.”

It won't be easy. And Rolling Stones fans won't be satisfied.