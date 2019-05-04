The opening of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Festival's second Saturday will be delayed due to stormy weather, producers have announced.
The exact time the gates will open has not been revealed and likely will depend on the forecast for the remainder of the day.
This is the second time during Jazz Fest's eight-day 50th anniversary celebration that rain has pushed back the opening of the gates at the Fair Grounds.
On April 25, the festival's opening Thursday, the site didn't open until 12:30 p.m., 90 minutes behind schedule. Acts in the first time slot of every stage were canceled, but the rest of the day proceeded according to schedule, despite more rain in the afternoon.