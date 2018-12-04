The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival roster, as of this writing, remains a mystery. But a pair of more modest springtime events, Hogs for the Cause and Family Gras, rolled out their rosters this week.
The 11th annual Hogs for the Cause will feature headliners Trampled By Turtles and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, along with an array of local bands.
The 2019 Hogs for the Cause takes over the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 29-30.
The nonprofit event raises money for the families of children who are being treated for pediatric brain cancer. The festival has given grants to hundreds of families.
Dozens of barbecue teams from across the country camp on the festival grounds, tending to their smokers as they compete to offer the best pork dishes in a variety of categories, including whole hog, ribs, pork butt/shoulder, "porkpourri," sauce and fan favorite. There is also a prize for the fundraising champion.
In 2017, the event moved from its previous home at City Park’s Festival Grounds to the grounds of the UNO Lakefront Arena. The 2018 edition sold out.
“Coming off of a sold out Hogs this year, we really wanted to take the music to the next level for 2019,” director and co-founder Becker Hall said in a statement. “Our lineup is the best one we've had yet, proving that Hogs is as much a music festival as it is a food festival. It all goes to one amazing cause — to provide aid to families with children being treated for pediatric brain cancer — and that's our main motivation."
Bluegrass/folk-rock combo Trampled By Turtles and Americana band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real top a music that also includes The War and Treaty, local funk band Dumpstaphunk featuring special guest bassist George Porter Jr., blues guitarist Samantha Fish, American Aquarium, Marco Benevento, Low Cut Connie, Bishop Gunn, the Lost Bayou Ramblers, Red Shahan, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, the Wooks, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters, Brent Cowles, LUTHI, the Hot 8 Brass Band, the Iceman Special, J and the Causeways, Roadside Glorious and One South Lark.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the event’s web site, www.hogsforthecause.org.
The 12th annual Family Gras, Metairie's free Carnival season festival, will present an eclectic array of headliners at its new location on the grounds of the Clearview Shopping Center on Feb. 22-24, 2019. Family Gras previously occupied the Veterans Memorial Boulevard median in front of Lakeside Mall.
John Oates, the dark-haired half of hit-making pop/rock/soul duo Hall & Oates, plans to make up for his rained-out 2018 Family Gras gig with a return engagement on Friday, Feb. 22. Weather permitting, he and his band will intermingle Hall & Oates hits with his solo material following the Krewe of Excalibur parade.
Michael McDonald lent his distinctive, soulful voice to songs by Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, as well as his own solo hits. He'll top the Family Gras bill on Saturday, Feb. 23 after the Krewe of Caesar parade.
Closing out Family Gras 2019 on Sunday, Feb. 24 following the inaugural Krewe of Kings parade is contemporary country songwriter Brett Eldredge. His string of singles includes "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music," "Lose My Mind," "Drunk On Your Love" and "The Long Way."
“'Family Gras’ new home will allow music and majesty to meet literally at the concert stage," producer Greg Buisson said in a statement. "Our new home at Clearview Center gives us a spacious concert venue to accommodate the festival’s quick growth. We are excited to once again bring some of the nation’s most celebrated artists to our carnival celebration.”
Admission to Family Gras is free, but VIP ticketing options are available.