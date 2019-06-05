The demographic divides that bisect the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience roster are always stark. The 2019 line-up, released this week, is no exception.
Each of the three nights’ headliners is aimed at a specific audience. Guns N' Roses is for parents who like loud guitars. Post Malone is for teens and 20-somethings who don’t. Beck falls somewhere in the middle.
And if you’re over 25, chances are you’ve never even heard of most acts below the fifth line on Voodoo’s official poster. Go ahead, name a song by Pink Sweat$. Or Flamingosis. Or Japanese Breakfast. Or Magic City Hippies.
Voodoo, now in its 21st year, will fill City Park’s Festival Grounds from Oct. 25-27 with four stages, fewer than the fest once featured. New Orleans music is no longer part of the Live Nation-owned event.
Ever since the Austin-based C3 Presents and longtime Voodoo staffer Don Kelly took over the festival’s production and booking in 2016, the headlining slots have followed a similar pattern:
A big rock act on Friday night (Tool in 2016, Foo Fighters in 2017, Mumford & Sons in 2018 and presumably Guns N’ Roses this year).
A big rap/R&B act on Saturday (The Weeknd in ‘16, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and this year’s Post Malone).
And a big indie/modern rock act to close the festival on Sunday (Arcade Fire, the Killers, Arctic Monkeys and now Beck).
True to my demographic, I’m far more amped about Guns N’ Roses than Post Malone.
“Appetite for Destruction,” Guns N’ Roses’ game-changing debut, dropped in 1987, when I was in college. More than 30 years later, its power and potency are, to my guitar-tuned ears, undiminished. Occasionally misogynistic lyrics aside, “Appetite” remains an exhilarating adrenaline rush.
At its core, “Appetite” is a straightforward rock album, one of the greatest such albums ever recorded. From the slippery riff that opens “Mr. Brownstone” to the five-alarm bass and snare drum of “It’s So Easy” to Axl Rose’s paint-peeling “Welcome to the Jungle” wail, “Appetite” never relents.
The album proved to be more durable than the band; the “Appetite for Destruction” of its title was apparently self-referential.
Success, excess and preexisting defects all took a toll. Rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, a key architect of the GNR sound, walked away from the madness in the midst of the tour supporting the dual “Use Your Illusion” albums. Drummer Steven Adler, who gave “Appetite for Destruction” its subtle but essential swing, accomplished the seemingly impossible task of getting himself kicked out for excessive drug use.
In the early 1990s, I attended four concerts during the epic "Use Your Illusion" tour. Two were tremendous. Two were terrible.
On June 30, 1991, at the Birmingham Race Course in Alabama, Rose got hit in the leg with a clump of mud. He wiped it off slowly and ominously, then announced that he was leaving and might or might not return. He eventually did, but his heart clearly wasn’t in it.
Six months later, on back-to-back nights in January 1992, Guns N’ Roses fired off killer shows in Baton Rouge and Biloxi, Mississippi. Rose was in good spirits, and bassist Duff McKagan stage-dived triumphantly.
There was no stage diving when GNR and Metallica coheadlined the Superdome on Aug. 29, 1992. That night, Metallica packed far more firepower.
After the brutal “Illusion” campaign, Rose assumed full dictatorial control. Lead guitarist Slash left. McKagan, weary of it all, also departed.
Rose wasted years and millions of dollars making the inconsequential “Chinese Democracy” album. He toured with a band of hired Guns, a shadow of what once was.
Finally, in 2016, he reunited with Slash and McKagan for the "Not In This Lifetime Tour." The reborn Guns N’ Roses has toured intermittently ever since, including a stop at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 31, 2016. The shows, by most accounts, have been consistently solid.
Back in the day, when unpredictability and danger were part of the thrill, that wasn’t always the case. But the worst Guns N’ Roses show I’ve seen was infinitely better than my only Post Malone concert experience, at the 2017 Voodoo Fest.
Still not the pop culture powerhouse he is now, Post Malone was booked on the secondary Wisner Stage. But his drowsy breakup rumination “I Fall Apart” had hung around the charts for a year at that point, and his then-new single “Rockstar” had hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
So he had enough buzz to draw a huge crowd that skewed decidedly young. Many in that crowd gave Malone credit simply for showing up; they lapped up his every goofy and/or irresponsible utterance.
I didn’t. Rather than seize the moment, I thought he wasted an opportunity. He lacked the charisma and microphone skills to turn prerecorded music into a compelling presentation.
The first 30 minutes of his set were an exercise in laziness. That one track didn’t require him to sing much, he noted happily, gave him more time to smoke. His voice was already a tuneless, craggy, two-packs-a-day croak.
Fans deserved, and should demand, more. If this was the best Post Malone could do, I thought, he doesn’t have much of a future.
Two years later, Post Malone is even more massively popular. Unlike Guns N’ Roses, he is not dependent on three-decade-old hits.
And according to Kelly, he’s much improved as a performer. Kelly saw Post Malone at the 2018 Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park.
“When he was on, the ground was shaking," Kelly recalled. "It was one of the most bizarre things, to feel the grass shaking. It was 70,000 people jumping up and down. They knew all the words. He’s become a better and better showman by doing all these big shows.”
When tens of thousands of people are singing along and jumping up and down, that can create its own kind of energy.
So maybe Post Malone will step it up and deliver a set worthy of a Voodoo headliner this fall.
But I still have more faith in Guns N’ Roses. Blame my demographic.