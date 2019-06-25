America’s birthday is next Thursday. But New Orleans-area July 4 celebrations, complete with fireworks, live music and barbecue, kick off this weekend.
Although the events honor our country’s freedom and heritage, they stem from local community efforts. Go 4th on the River, produced by Riverfront Marketing Group and taking place on Thursday, July 4, is one of the many patriotic events made possible by generous sponsors and volunteers.
“We start over every year to get the money we need for this wonderful, unique fireworks show along the historic New Orleans riverfront,” said Debra Bresler, the coordinator for Go 4th on the River.
Bresler knows their work is worth it when she witnesses the dazzling, summertime spectacle with loved ones.
“We all grab Kleenex, because we're just sitting there crying by the time it's over. It's passionately patriotic,” she said. “You look at those that really fought for our country to be free. It's because of their courage and their bravery that we're celebrating our nation's independence. When I’m out on the river, and I’m watching the show … I get filled with gratitude and appreciation for our nation's brave.”
Here’s a roundup of Independence Day bashes happening over the next several days, across the Greater New Orleans area and the north shore.
SATURDAY
SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., in Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The 22nd annual festival celebrates the country’s independence while raising money for local charities. The sprawling event features food from local vendors, art displays, games for kids, music from Bag of Donuts, and a fireworks display. The festival website includes an interactive map. $10 adults, $5 children 4-12. slidellheritagefest.org.
LIGHT UP THE LAKE: Saturday, Lake Pontchartrain lakefront, Mandeville. The community picnic begins at 10 a.m., and the patriotic tribute to retired and active American service members takes place at 6 p.m. The tribute is followed by music from Four Unplugged, along with a fireworks display over Lake Pontchartrain. Kids can enjoy free games. The food court opens at 5 p.m. No glass bottles or charcoal grills are allowed at the site. cityofmandeville.com.
SUNDAY
PATRIOTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL: Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Avenue. The 21st annual Patriotic Music Festival features the costumed color guard, leading a procession of veterans and patriotic groups carrying colonial flags, along with music by the U.S. Marine Corps Band, Ellis and Delfeayo Marsalis' Uptown Jazz Orchestra, and The New Orleans Trombone Choir, among other artists. The festival is followed by a second-line and reception in the Parish Hall. trinityartistseries.com.
WEDNESDAY
NATURALIZATION CEREMONY: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street. During the naturalization ceremony, US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ will administer the Oath of Allegiance to America’s newest citizens. nationalww2museum.org.
SPARKS IN THE PARK: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive in downtown Covington. The 6th annual Sparks in the Park celebration features face painting, patriotic music, a hot dog eating contest at 7:30 p.m., and a fireworks display that kicks off around 8:45 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Guests can bring their own chairs and picnic baskets. covla.com.
UNCLE SAM JAM: 3 p.m., Al Copeland Concert & Meadow Stage in Lafreniere Park. Louisiana singer and fiddler Amanda Shaw will kick off the fun at 4 p.m. The musical lineup also includes rock band 10,000 Maniacs, THE ORCHESTRA starring ELO former members, and The Topcats. The fireworks display happens at 9 p.m. unclesamjamjefferson.com.
HAPPY 3RD OF JULY: 7 p.m., Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn in City Park. Revelers are welcome to bring chairs and blankets, so they can relax while listening to patriotic music from The Marine Corps Band New Orleans, and gazing at fireworks. The first 3000 guests receive red, white, and blue glow necklaces. City Park concessions will sell meals and snacks, such as hot dogs, pulled pork nachos, strawberry spinach salads, jambalaya, ice cream sandwiches, and sno-balls; along with beverages, wine, beer, and summery cocktails.
Leave pets at home. Visit neworleanscitypark.com for parking information.
ST. BERNARD SALUTES AMERICA: Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Frederick Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. The 35th Annual St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration boasts kid-friendly activities, line dancing, live music, food and drinks, and a fireworks display. visitstbernard.com
JULY 4
FIREWORKS ON THE LAKE: 4 p.m., Treasure Chest Casino, 5050 Williams Boulevard, Kenner. The Treasure Chest Casino, in partnership with the City of Kenner, will host a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The Brew Crew Band will perform inside the Treasure Chest Showroom, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Southern BBQ Buffet will include BBQ classics for $19.99. The casino will host a special giveaway from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. treasurechest.com.
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., The US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street. To celebrate Independence Day, the New Orleans Concert Band (NOCB) will perform patriotic favorites, symphony classics and show tunes. The free concert is open to the public. nationalww2museum.org.
GO 4TH AT CRESCENT PARK: Thursday, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters Street. The National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles and MoJeaux will perform at the Mandeville Wharf. Guests can watch the fireworks show on the Mississippi River at 9 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the park. The French Market District will also present a Fireworks Photography Workshop with Zack Smith Photography. Ice coolers, glass bottles and tents are prohibited. frenchmarket.org.
FIREBOAT GEN. ROY S. KELLEY: Thursday, 6 p.m., New Orleans riverfront. The Fireboat General Roy S. Kelley will appear on the river at 6 p.m. with a red, white, and blue water fountain display. Around 8 p.m., before the riverfront fireworks show, the water display will intensify. The Fireboat General Roy S. Kelley is a working emergency response vessel operated by the Port of New Orleans. Built in 1994, General Kelley is 95 feet long and 16 feet wide, with a 7-foot draft.
GO 4TH ON THE RIVER FIREWORK SHOW: Thursday, 9 p.m., along the Mississippi River between the Gov. Nichols Street wharf and the Canal Street Dock. Choreographed to patriotic music, a dazzling fireworks display will feature hundreds of rapid-fire shells soaring 200-feet into the air from a single barge. Massive bursts of red peonies, white dahlias, and blue chrysanthemums, with splashes of silver and gold, will sweep the sky above the Mississippi River.
The show will be streamed live on WWL.com and WWL Radio Facebook. The RMG, through J&M Displays, will provide an iPhone and Android app that allows users to listen to patriotic music and experience the action. Visit Go4thontheRiver.com and jandmdisplays.com for more information.